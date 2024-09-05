Emobi and Noodoe Partner on AI-Powered Plug & Charge Solution to Revolutionize the EV Charging Experience

The two EV charging leaders team up to automate error handling and retries, ensuring a seamless charging experience. Post this

This collaboration between two EV charging industry leaders merges their expertise, enabling automated error handling and seamless charging retries. Emobi trains its models to eliminate the complexities of the traditional EV charging process, ensuring accuracy and security without requiring manual intervention.

This innovative solution addresses key industry challenges by enhancing interoperability, optimizing charging operations, and improving error-handling mechanisms. This will provide EV drivers with a reliable and consistent charging experience, reducing downtime and operational costs for charger operators.

A Win-Win Solution for All

EV drivers will benefit from a hassle-free charging experience with quick and easy access to reliable stations. The scalability of the Plug & Charge solution supports the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure, facilitating the global transition to sustainable transportation.

"Noodoe's dedication to advancing sustainable transportation is central to this partnership," said Roman Kleinerman, VP of Products at Noodoe. "Collaborating with Emobi to introduce AI-assisted Plug & Charge solutions marks a significant step forward. This integration not only elevates efficiency but also establishes a new industry benchmark for mission-critical software development."

"Emobi's mission has always been to enhance the EV charging experience through innovation. Partnering with Noodoe allows us to take this mission further by integrating Noodoe's capabilities into the ecosystem," said Lin Sun Fa, CEO at Emobi.

For more information on the open documentation, visit pnc.docs.emobi.ai .

About Emobi

Emobi is the leading EV charging ecosystem that delivers a single point of integration to a vast network of charging stations and e-mobility partners through its advanced AI and data refinement models. As the largest roaming ecosystem in North America, the company also enables Plug & Charge technology, facilitating automatic charging identification between EVs and chargers. Emobi is trusted by EV manufacturers, startups, utilities, and U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Department of Transportation (DoT), and is backed by leading investors around the globe, including Y Combinator.

About Noodoe

Noodoe is at the forefront of the EV revolution. Dedicated to facilitating the global transition towards sustainable transportation, Noodoe creates the custom-built EV Operating System (EV OS) that empowers businesses worldwide to seamlessly enter or expand in local EV charging markets. Noodoe EV OS offers comprehensive solutions that automate and streamline EV charging operations while enhancing user experiences. Dedicated to customer-centric design and continuous innovation, Noodoe sets the bar for intelligent management systems in the EV charging industry.

To learn more about how the two companies are transforming the e-mobility space through AI, visit their websites at www.emobi.ai and www.noodoe.com

SOURCE Emobi