EllisDon becomes official partner of Canadian Paralympic Committee

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and EllisDon are excited to announce their official partnership through 2024.

Last summer, the global Canadian Construction Services company provided operational services to CPC at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. This partnership formalizes its ongoing support as an Official Supplier of CPC for the next three years, including at the upcoming Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

"We are excited to officially be partnering with EllisDon for the next three years, and look forward to continuing our great work together on a year-round basis," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "There is so much behind-the-scenes work that goes into bringing the Canadian Paralympic Team to the Games, and EllisDon's expertise is helping us ensure we provide athletes with a high-performance environment so they can focus on their competition."

EllisDon's Infrastructure Services and Technology team will provide services at the Paralympic Village such as pre and post-occupancy inventory and inspection, onsite operations and maintenance technical expertise, concierge support, furniture and equipment management, and signage implementation.

In addition, EllisDon will be supporting Para sport development across the country through direct contributions to the Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

"At EllisDon, we couldn't be more excited and honoured to partner with the Canadian Paralympic Committee. We will wear our team colours proudly as we provide onsite support for Team Canada," said Jody Becker, EllisDon's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Infrastructure Services and Technology. "For us, it's about pride and patriotism, as well as complete admiration for our Canadian Paralympians as they make history in Beijing."

EllisDon is an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year global construction services company. With over 5,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry. For more information, please visit ellisdon.com

