Eliza Building in Dawson expands territory's affordable housing

DAWSON, YT, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Dawson City's new Eliza Building is expanding affordable housing options in the territory. The Chief Isaac Group of Companies recently completed a 14-unit structure in Dawson City, named the Eliza Building. This project was built with support from the Government of Yukon and the Government of Canada through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The building includes a mix of bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, as well as one commercial space. Nine of the 13 residential units will be maintained as affordable housing for the next 10 years.

The Eliza Building was designed and constructed by Yukon firms. The building received occupancy in late November 2019 and tenants have moved in. The property is managed by Chief Isaac Group of Companies.

Quotes

"Our Government is investing in housing to create good jobs, stimulate the local economy and ultimately build safe and affordable homes for individuals and families who need it most. With 13 residential units and one commercial space, the Eliza Building adds much needed housing capacity in Dawson. I look forward to working with partners here and across Yukon to continue building safe and affordable homes." – The Honourable Larry Bagnell Member of Parliament for Yukon

"We are proud to support local development that will help address the need for affordable housing in Dawson City. This is an example of the effective use of Yukon Housing Corporation's Municipal Match Rental Construction Grant Program to help make this project a reality." – Minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation Pauline Frost

Our rural community is growing, something that bucks the national trend of smaller Canadian communities emptying out as people move to larger urban centres. Over the past several years, our downtown has seen the construction of three multi-family residential units, offering stable, quality homes for individuals and families wanting to make Dawson home and proving that there is still more life yet in our historic community. The City of Dawson is proud to support Chief Isaac Incorporated with our Development Incentive Program. Their efforts will have a positive impact on our community and help alleviate Dawson's housing shortage. – City of Dawson Mayor, Wayne Potoroka

"Welcome to Chief Isaac's new apartment complex in Dawson City! The Eliza Building houses six bachelor suites, three one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units that will offer some relief to Dawson's housing crunch. We celebrated the opening on November 28th 2019 with the community. Eliza's grandson Gerald Isaac spoke in Hän, her mother tongue, to an audience of 50-plus people. Wife of Chief Isaac, Eliza was a strong, resourceful woman who will be commemorated with this namesake. Gerald said it was appropriate to name this apartment dwelling after her as she wanted everyone to 'have a nice warm place to call home!'" – Chief Isaac Group of Companies, Heidi A. E. Bleidung

Quick facts

This project received $234,000 in funding through the Yukon Housing Corporation's Municipal Matching Rental Construction Grant and $450,000 through the Affordable Rental Housing Program which is funded through the Canada-Yukon Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

development incentive. Kobayshi and Zedda Architects Limited designed and managed the project. TSL Contracting constructed the Eliza Building.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

