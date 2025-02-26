WMS to deliver advanced functionality for electrical distribution.

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management software, today announced that Kirby Risk, an electrical supply, manufacturing and logistics organization with over 40 locations across the Midwest and Southeast, has selected Tecsys' warehouse management system, Elite™ WMS for Electrical Distribution, to modernize fulfillment operations. By implementing Tecsys' purpose-built WMS integrated to their legacy Eclipse ERP, Kirby Risk is enhancing warehouse efficiency, increasing inventory accuracy, and maintaining its highest of standards in customer service.

With a deep history in electrical distribution, Kirby Risk provides electrical supplies, automation solutions and technical expertise to a wide range of industrial, commercial and contractor customers. The company's distribution network supports critical supply chain functions, ensuring that customers have access to the right products when and where they need them. By leveraging Tecsys' Elite™ WMS, Kirby Risk will streamline warehouse processes and improve order fulfillment, driving greater operational efficiency.

"At Kirby Risk, we are committed to providing reliable electrical supply solutions that help our customers stay ahead in a competitive landscape," said Joe Hart, executive vice president at Kirby Risk Corporation and senior vice president of Operations at Kirby Risk Electrical Supply. "Tecsys' Elite™ WMS integrated to our Eclipse ecosystem provides us the tools to enhance productivity, reduce costs and ensure consistent, high-quality service, reinforcing our position as a leader in electrical distribution."

Tecsys' Elite™ WMS features purpose-built functionalities for complex distribution environments, including electrical distribution. Its sophisticated features — from wire‑cutting management and volumetric optimization to automation integration — help businesses like Kirby Risk streamline operations while enhancing accuracy and service standards. By modernizing its warehouse operations with Tecsys, Kirby Risk is positioning itself for sustained growth and increased supply chain agility.

"We are proud to partner with Kirby Risk as they elevate their supply chain execution," said Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys. "Our Elite™ WMS is designed to handle the unique demands of electrical distribution, providing the real-time visibility, precision, and scalability needed to support long-term business success."

About Kirby Risk

Kirby Risk Corporation is a multi-faceted organization dedicated to delivering innovative solutions across electrical supply, manufacturing, and logistics. With more than 40 locations throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Georgia, Kirby Risk provides technical expertise, logistics management, and high-quality products to help customers enhance their competitive position. The company offers a wide range of services, including electrical supplies, electrical apparatus sales and repair, wiring harness/cable manufacturing, and industrial component manufacturing.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com .

