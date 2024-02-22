Elections Ontario receives report from Advisory Committee on Standards for Voting Technologies

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Advisory Committee on Standards for Voting Technologies (ACSVT) today submitted its report to Ontario's Chief Electoral Officer, outlining its recommendations for standards on the use of voting technology in provincial elections.

Since its establishment in 2021 under amendments to Ontario's Election Act, the ACSVT has collaborated with the Digital Governance Standards Institute, a Canadian standards development organization accredited by the Standards Council of Canada that has developed standards focusing on innovation and technology solutions.

"The development of standards is a critical step towards positioning Ontario as a leader in regulating voting technologies, providing a framework that other jurisdictions may choose to adopt," said Chief Electoral Officer Greg Essensa. "I'd like to thank all members of the ACSVT for their diligent work over the past two and a half years, and I look forward to carefully reviewing the report and considering its recommendations."

