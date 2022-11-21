Registered electors in Mississauga–Lakeshore should receive their card by Thursday, November 24, 2022

Elections Canada is mailing a personalized voter information card to each registered elector in Mississauga–Lakeshore. The card tells electors when and where to vote and has information about the accessibility of their polling station.





Electors who do not receive a card by Thursday, November 24, or whose card shows the incorrect information, can register or update their address online or contact the Elections Canada office .





or . All electors can check now if they are registered or register or update their address by using the Online Voter Registration Service .





. They can also visit elections.ca to find out where they can vote , including the location of the local Elections Canada office and of their assigned advance and election day polling stations.





the name on their card contains an error



they receive a voter information card for a deceased person or someone who does not live at their address





To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The voter information card may be used as a proof of address at the polls. Electors must use it with another piece of accepted ID to prove their identity. View the list of accepted ID.





Electors do not need to bring their voter information card to the polls in order to vote, but we encourage them to do so for faster service.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]