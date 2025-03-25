GATINEAU, QC, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada recognizes the importance of providing Canadians with accurate information about the federal electoral process. To that end, Elections Canada has prepared a guide for the media with information on a range of topics about elections, Elections Canada's role and the rules laid out in the Canada Elections Act.

To increase access to this information, versions of the media guide are available for speakers of Mandarin, Cantonese and Punjabi, the three most commonly spoken languages in Canada besides English and French. The guide is also available in English and French.

The media guide is a reference document that provides an in-depth look at the federal electoral process and Elections Canada's role. It includes information on the National Register of Electors, political financing rules and requirements, electoral safeguards and the responsibilities of Elections Canada and security agencies in securing federal elections.

The media guide is available as a PDF file on elections.ca in English, French, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese and Punjabi.

"Media plays a vital role in getting information about elections to Canadians. I'm pleased to be able to offer this guide in multiple languages as part of Elections Canada's efforts to be the trusted source of information about the federal electoral process. We are committed to making more information available in various languages to help diverse communities—and all Canadians—understand our country's electoral system and become more resilient to inaccurate information."

—Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer of Canada

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

