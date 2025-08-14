News provided byElections Canada
- The deadline to apply to vote by special ballot in the by-election in Battle River–Crowfoot (Alberta) has now passed.
- Electors who have applied for a special ballot are responsible for returning their completed ballot to Elections Canada by election day, Monday, August 18, 2025.
- Electors voting by special ballot from inside the riding who have not yet mailed back their completed special ballot should return it in person at the local Elections Canada office; they have until the close of polls on election day to do so.
- Once an elector has applied to vote by special ballot, they cannot change their mind and vote at their assigned polling station on election day. Electors who applied for a special ballot voting kit but have not yet received it should contact Elections Canada or visit the local Elections Canada office in Battle River–Crowfoot without delay.
- To find information about Elections Canada's services, electors can check their voter information card, enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.
- Electors who have not applied to vote by special ballot can vote in person at their assigned polling station on Monday, August 18, 2025.
