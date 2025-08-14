News provided byElections Canada
Aug 14, 2025, 13:51 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -
- Electors in the electoral district of Battle River–Crowfoot (Alberta) who are not registered can still vote in the by-election on Monday, August 18, 2025. They can register at their polling station on election day.
- To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.
- Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.
- To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including the list of accepted ID, is available online.
- To be eligible to vote in this by-election, an elector must live in the electoral district of Battle River–Crowfoot from Monday, June 30, 2025, to Monday, August 18, 2025.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
