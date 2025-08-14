GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -

Electors in the electoral district of Battle River–Crowfoot ( Alberta ) who are not registered can still vote in the by-election on Monday, August 18, 2025. They can register at their polling station on election day.





) who are not registered can still vote in the by-election on Monday, August 18, 2025. They can register at their polling station on election day. To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.





Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.





To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including the list of accepted ID, is available online.





To be eligible to vote in this by-election, an elector must live in the electoral district of Battle River–Crowfoot from Monday, June 30, 2025, to Monday, August 18, 2025.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]