Elections Canada

Aug 14, 2025, 13:51 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -

  • Electors in the electoral district of Battle River–Crowfoot (Alberta) who are not registered can still vote in the by-election on Monday, August 18, 2025. They can register at their polling station on election day.

  • To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.

  • Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

  • To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including the list of accepted ID, is available online.

  • To be eligible to vote in this by-election, an elector must live in the electoral district of Battle River–Crowfoot from Monday, June 30, 2025, to Monday, August 18, 2025.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

