Federal by-election is today

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

Electors in Mississauga–Lakeshore ( Ontario ) are heading to the polls today.

) are heading to the polls today. Electors must vote at their assigned polling station. To find out where to vote, electors can check their voter information card, visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868. Voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (local time).

(local time). To vote, electors must be registered. Those who are not registered can register at their polling station when they go to vote. Unregistered electors can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To make the voting process easier, electors should bring their voter information card, along with accepted ID, when they go to their polling station. Electors must prove their identity and address. They can visit Election Canada's website for a list of accepted ID or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

To maintain a safe environment for electors and election workers, Elections Canada encourages electors to wear a mask when they go to vote.

Electors will be required to practice physical distancing, which may mean they have to temporarily line up in hallways or outside the polling station.

If electors can, they should avoid peak times, such as the opening of the polls in the morning and dinnertime in the evening.

Electors who have concerns about voting in person should visit elections.ca to find out more about the measures being taken to make voting safe at their polling station. Electors who think they have COVID-19 should follow their local health authority's guidelines.

Electors voting by special ballot from inside the riding and who have not yet mailed back their completed ballot can return it in person at the local Elections Canada office; they have until election day, 8:30 p.m. to do so. They can also drop it off at any polling station in Mississauga–Lakeshore on election day. To find their assigned polling station, electors can check their voter information card, visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.

to do so. They can also drop it off at any polling station in Mississauga–Lakeshore on election day. To find their assigned polling station, electors can check their voter information card, visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868. Preliminary results of the election will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available.

Candidates may send representatives (scrutineers) to observe ballot counting at polling stations, the Elections Canada office and other locations in the electoral district.

Because more candidates than usual are running in this by-election, the ballot will be larger and have two columns of candidate names. Electors who have questions about the ballot can visit elections.ca or contact their Elections Canada office in Mississauga–Lakeshore to learn more. They can also ask a poll worker when they go to vote.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]