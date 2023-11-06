EIGHT-TIME JUNO AWARD WINNER AND CANADIAN MUSIC HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE TOM COCHRANE TO RING OUT 2023 AT TORONTO'S NEWEST LIVE ENTERTAINMENT VENUE ON NEW YEAR'S EVE

Exclusive presales will be available to members of Great Canadian Rewards, Great Canadian Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers. Presales will begin on Thursday, November 9th at 10 a.m. ET and conclude on Thursday, November 9th at 10 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, November 10th at 10 a.m. ET on ticketmaster.ca.

About Tom Cochrane

Over the course of a long and illustrious career spanning almost 50 years, the pride of Lynn Lake, Manitoba, Tom Cochrane has achieved a level of success known to few recording artists.

Starting out as a folk-based singer/songwriter playing the coffeehouses of Toronto`s famed Yorkville scene in the early 70`s, Tom joined forces with rock group Red Rider in 1978 as their lead singer and main songwriter. Together as Red Rider and later as Tom Cochrane & Red Rider, they released a total of nine albums with hits, "Lunatic Fringe", "Victory Day", "Human Race", "Boy Inside the Man", "White Hot" and the chart topper, "Big League".

Tom launched his solo career with the release of the anthemic hit "Life Is A Highway" from the breakthrough album Mad Mad World. This record sold over one million copies in Canada alone and another six million copies worldwide, giving it certified Diamond Status in Canada and earning him a Grammy nomination in the United States.

A Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Cochrane, both with Red Rider and as a solo artist, has won eight JUNO awards. His legacy as a Canadian icon has been cemented with a star on Canada`s Walk of Fame and a 322 km section of Manitoba`s provincial highway named "Tom Cochrane`s Life Is A Highway".

Over the course of his career as a solo artist and with Red Rider, he has released 21 albums and has toured constantly, rooting his place in the hearts, minds, and ears of audiences with his engaging performances while playing his multitude of crowd-pleasing hits.

He continues to tour with members of Red Rider as well as a solo artist, captivating and charming people everywhere. Tom`s unwavering work on behalf of humanitarian causes and organizations is as equally noteworthy as his musical achievements. He has been a long-time supporter of World Vision as well as of Amnesty International and War Child. Tom also spearheaded a CBC televised benefit concert for tsunami relief in Asia raising over $4 million in pledges.

Tom has always been generous with his time and talent and continues to donate to various charities and causes in Canada and around the world. He most recently visited Nepal to advocate for improvements to child welfare. For his artistic and humanitarian contributions, he was invested as an Officer of the Order of Canada and is also a recipient of the Order of Manitoba. He is also honorary colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force`s 409 "Nighthawks" Tactical Fighter Squadron, as well as an honorary doctorate holder from Brandon University in Brandon, Manitoba. He has numerous industry honours including the 2013 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award and the Canadian Music Industry Humanitarian Award.

About Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Canada's newest and largest casino resort opened in June 2023. The $1B landmark entertainment destination features 328,000 sq. ft. of gaming space, 400-room hotel, indoor pool, wellness and fitness area, multiple dining options, private event and flexible meeting space, and a 5000-person live entertainment venue in association with Live Nation, which will play host to the best in live music, comedy, and special events. For more information please visit greatcandiantoronto.com or follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company, with a robust portfolio comprising 25 distinct gaming, entertainment, and hospitality properties located in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. With over one million square feet of gaming space, 19,000 slot machines, and 650 live table games, as well as more than 60 restaurants catering to more than 20 million gaming visitors annually, Great Canadian Entertainment is renowned for providing the ultimate entertainment experiences. The company proudly boasts Canada's newest and largest casino resort, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

Great Canadian Entertainment has solidified its reputation by forging strategic partnerships that enhance the overall guest experience. In collaboration with Live Nation, the company brings premier entertainment programming to its live entertainment venues coast to coast. The company's ground-breaking alliance with the renowned Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is set to deliver elevated culinary experiences starting in the winter of 2023 when it will introduce Gordon Ramsay Burger, followed by Gordon Ramsay Steak to British Columbia.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Great Canadian Entertainment

For further information: For media information please contact: Naomi Strasser or Hannah Rastrick, [email protected] / [email protected]