Eight Subaru vehicles earn 2020 IIHS Top Safety Pick Awards

Eight Subaru models score high marks from IIHS, including three Top Safety Pick+ winners

Subaru Legacy earns yet another Top Safety Pick+ rating, making it the longest running award winner in its class for 15 years in a row (2006-2020)

earns yet another Top Safety Pick+ rating, making it the longest running award winner in its class for 15 years in a row (2006-2020) Subaru Forester extends its record as the longest running winner in the small SUV class with 14 consecutive wins (2007-2020)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is proud to announce that eight of its vehicles earned high marks once again from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including three Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) designations for 2020.

The all-new 2020 Outback (on models built after October 2019), the all-new Legacy and Forester models each earned TSP+ awards from the IIHS. The 2020 Legacy extended its TSP+ win streak to 15 years, while the Forester extends its stretch as the longest-standing winner in its segment at 14 straight wins.

Also achieving honours are the 2020 Impreza (sedan and 5-door), WRX, Ascent and Crosstrek, each earning a Top Safety Pick when equipped with the EyeSight driver-assist system and specific headlights. This marks the ninth consecutive win for Crosstrek for the TSP award (2012-2020), amounting to each year it has been on the market.

"Safety is always at the forefront of everything we do," said Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) president, chairman and CEO Yasushi Enami. "These Top Safety Pick awards from IIHS reinforce Subaru's commitment to safety and we will continue to prioritize the safety of everyone on the road."

First introduced in Canada on select 2013 model-year vehicles, Subaru EyeSight driver-assist technology reduces the rate of rear-end crashes with injuries by up to 85 per cent* and pedestrian-related injuries by up to 35 per cent.** (*Based on IIHS reporting data as of January 2017 from MY2013-2015 Subaru models equipped with EyeSight through 2014. **Based on IIHS reporting data as of December 2017 from MY2013-2017 Subaru models equipped with EyeSight through 2017.)

To qualify for 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also must earn an advanced or superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and an acceptable or good headlight rating.

To qualify for 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also must earn an advanced or superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard acceptable- or good-rated headlights.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Daniel Tomasso, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

