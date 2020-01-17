Egg Farmers of Canada named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for a second year

OTTAWA, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada is honoured to be named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for a second year in a row. The award recognizes employers offering the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people starting their careers.

"Our organization takes great pride in being among the ranks of Canada's Top Employers for Young People," says Tim Lambert, Chief Executive Officer at Egg Farmers of Canada. "We recognize the immense value of having young people join our workplace and we offer a tailored approach to support their professional growth."

A custom approach to onboarding new staff, personalized training plans, a leadership development program and volunteer opportunities are among the reasons why young people thrive in Egg Farmers of Canada's work environment. Their employees can also access in-house training services, contribute to a range of cross-functional project teams and take part in networking and wellness activities, like their popular Coffee with the CEO program and monthly yoga classes.

"Our approach to employee engagement and human resources complements our vision to be a leader in Canada's food system and in our community. We believe that knowledgeable and engaged people positively affect the long-term sustainability of our industry, and we have shaped our employee-driven programs to empower our team accordingly," adds Tim Lambert.

Egg Farmers of Canada has been named as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital since 2014 and a National Capital Region's Top Employer for seven consecutive years. These recognitions demonstrate Egg Farmers of Canada's commitment to their employees and young people.

Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg producers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

