OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Once again, Egg Farmers of Canada has a real cause to celebrate—for the 12th consecutive year, the organization has been recognized as one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada. The annual event celebrates employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region that lead their industries in delivering an exceptional workplace.

Egg Farmers of Canada’s staff get cracking at a team building event in Ottawa. (CNW Group/Egg Farmers of Canada)

With more than 60 full-time employees, Egg Farmers of Canada was selected for its forward-thinking approach in human resources and an organizational-wide commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture. Initiatives such as a tailored approach to professional development, a comprehensive onboarding program, regular touchpoints to gather employee input, and opportunities to give back has built them a reputation as an employer of choice.

"It is the hard work and dedication of our entire team that has once again earned us the tremendous honour of being a top employer in the National Capital Region," said Drew Black, Chief Executive Officer of Egg Farmers of Canada. "I am thrilled to see the accomplishments and outstanding efforts of our diverse staff recognized today. It is their engagement in our workplace that sets us apart and has nurtured a sense of community throughout our office."

The vibrant workplace culture at Egg Farmers of Canada helps employees excel in their roles while driving job satisfaction and loyalty. In addition to a competitive benefits package, staff enjoy a wide range of on-site amenities, such as a fitness room, free underground parking, ample bike racks and a rooftop patio. Social events and teambuilding opportunities, including an annual golf tournament, staff conference day and cross-departmental lunches, allow team members to connect with each other and build relationships.

This recognition is among a series of honours that underscores Egg Farmers of Canada's commitment to its people. The Ottawa-based agriculture association holds the title of one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ by Waterstone Human Capital and was recently recognized as an inductee into Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ Hall of Fame.

