EDMONTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION RECEIVES $500,000 DONATION FROM GO AUTO IN PARTNERSHIP WITH EDMONTON STINGERS 'FRESH HOOPS' INITIATIVE

Delton School unveiling kicks-off matching program, increasing the total possible charitable commitment to $1.5 million

EDMONTON, AB, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Edmonton Public Schools Foundation (EPSF), in conjunction with the Stingers Foundation, celebrated the receipt of a $500,000 donation from Edmonton-based automotive group, Go Auto, for its 'Fresh Hoops' program.

Developed as a partnership between the Stingers Foundation and the EPSF to refurbish basketball courts at schools across Edmonton Public Schools, 'Fresh Hoops' aims to make basketball accessible and fun for all students and includes an array of upgrades such as backboards, hoops, nets, paint, and other improvements.

Fresh Hoops Logo (CNW Group/Go Auto) Edmonton Public Schools Foundation (EPSF) Logo (CNW Group/Go Auto)

We are extremely grateful for this generous gift. Outdoor basketball courts are an awesome way to encourage teamwork and help support healthy kids and families." said Trisha Estabrooks, Board Chair, Edmonton Public Schools. "We know this donation will make a difference in the lives of countless students and Edmontonians."

Unveiled at Delton School in north central Edmonton, the celebration included games, drills and dunks with more than 400 Delton School students and the entire Edmonton Stingers team, including the cheer team and mascot.

"On behalf of The Stingers Foundation, we'd like to thank Go Auto for this generous donation. This partnership helps us move closer to our goal of making sport accessible to all and creating a safe and collaborative environment for kids to thrive in local sports and beyond" said Marcie Kiziak, Chair Stingers Foundation.

The $500,000 donation is the first part of a continuing campaign by the partnership to support the Stingers Foundation Fresh Hoops initiative. To make this initiative as successful as possible, the community is invited to donate to a matching program. All funds publicly raised will be matched by Go Auto up to $500,000 until 2025, making for a total possible donation of $1.5 million.

"The aim of the Go Auto donation and matching program is for the community to come together to create long-lasting change for young people," said Jared Priestner, Principal, Go Auto. "Participating in sports leads to both short and long-term benefits and spaces like basketball courts provide a platform for kids to discover their unique abilities and realize their full potential for future successes."

A potential donation of up to 1.5 million would see as many as 75 outdoor basketball courts refurbished over the coming years. This is an amazing investment in the community. Donations can be made to the Foundation's website.

About Go Auto

Go Auto is a Best Managed Company with gold status representing 61 dealerships and 28 new vehicle brands across Canada and the United States. With headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Go Auto is one of Canada's largest dealer networks and operates in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Northwest Territories, and Washington. A one-stop shop, Go Auto dealerships offer sales, service, finance, insurance, and collision repair for automobiles and RVs. Go Auto is committed to providing a great work environment to over 3,330 employees and operating as a devoted community-minded organization with multiple charitable giving programs and community partnerships. More information about Go Auto group can be found at GoAuto.ca or by following @GoAuto on LinkedIn.

About Edmonton Public School Foundation

Established in 2010, the Edmonton Public Schools Foundation raises funds and awareness to level the educational playing field for children who come to the classroom at a disadvantage by supporting Division programs that exist outside of the Alberta Government's public funding. Together with our community partners and donors, we support evidence-based Division programming that addresses systemic inequities through investment across six funding pillars: Full Day Kindergarten; Learning Enhancements; Mental Wellness; School Nutrition; Learning Tools and Technology; and Enrichment Opportunities. More information about the Edmonton Public Schools Foundation can be found at foundation.epsb.ca .

About Edmonton Stingers

The Stingers Foundation was established to bring the power of sports and the universal appeal of basketball to work in our community twelve months a year. The Stingers Foundation is Chaired by Marcie Kiziak. The Foundation's objective is to have a board of 8 -10 Edmontonians who represent all of our diverse communities.

