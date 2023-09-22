Edmonton International Airport (YEG) begins important infrastructure upgrades

The Departures Roadway adjacent to the YEG terminal is temporarily closing. Alternative access routes to the airport terminal will be available for passengers and visitors.

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Edmonton International Airport (YEG) will be completing important infrastructure upgrades to the Departures Roadway on Level Two starting on September 26, which will close the elevated roadway and require relocation of the passenger pick-up and drop-off areas.

During the construction period, the Departures Roadway adjacent to the terminal will be temporarily closed to all traffic. The lower-level Arrivals Roadway will be closed to personal vehicles and open only to commercial vehicles and passengers requiring accessible access. The relocated Passenger Pick-up & Drop-off Area has been established east of the Easy Parkade, and a new Park & Wait Area is available for those picking up arriving passengers.

Passengers being picked up or dropped off from the relocated Passenger Pick-up & Drop-off Area will now have a 5-10 minute walk to and from the terminal, with seasonal shuttle service and heated shelters available from November until April.

"The Departures Roadway is an important piece of airport infrastructure, and this work is necessary to ensure we continue to provide first-class facilities and services for our passengers, guests and the entire region. We understand the impacts this will have on passengers and have established a variety of supports, including additional signage and team members to help passengers visiting YEG over the course of construction."

- Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport

Passengers are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes earlier than usual and follow directional signage to navigate these changes. The safety and security of passengers, employees and guests are always top priorities, and YEG appreciates your patience as these important enhancements are being made to our region's airport.

This is a temporary regenerative construction project, and due to the extent of the upgrades needed, this closure will be longer than typical maintenance. YEG is working with their partners to carefully minimize the overall project duration, and construction will continue into 2024. Edmonton-based PCL Construction will be completing the work, and the engineering will be managed by WSP.

Parking at the airport offers a convenient option, with curbside shuttle service to the terminal with Value Park and YEG's parking partner jetSet, and the maintained convenience of the Easy Parkade. YEG is partnering with jetSet Parking to offer 20% off parking with promo code: JETPAST20. Book by October 31, 2023, for travel by January 12, 2024.

YEG has more than 50 non-stop destinations with a vision of more flights to more places. When passengers choose YEG for their flight, they support the business case for adding more flights and routes in the future.

Please visit flyeia.com/construction for up-to-date information on the project.

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is a self-funded, not-for-profit corporation driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. YEG is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $3.2 billion and supporting over 26,000 jobs pre-pandemic. From sustainability initiatives like Airport City Sustainability Campus to being the first airport in the world to sign The Climate Pledge and the first in Canada to begin regularly scheduled drone delivery operations, YEG is a global leader in the aviation industry. YEG approaches equity, diversity, and inclusion by creating 'an airport for everyone.'

For more information, please visit: flyeia.com, follow @flyyeg on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook.

BACKGROUNDER

If you are flying to or from Edmonton International Airport (YEG), there are several options to access the terminal:

The Relocated Passenger Pick-up & Drop-off Area is located just east of the Easy Parkade. If you are being dropped off or picked up at YEG, there will be a slightly longer walk (about 5-10 minutes) to the terminal through the Easy Parkade. The Arrivals roadway on the ground level, now called Commercial Vehicle & Accessible Access, may be used for dropping off and picking up persons with accessibility requirements, such as those with wheelchairs, walkers or those who cannot walk the distance through the parkade, as well as individuals with a disability, including hidden disabilities. If you require additional time, please contact YEG Curbside Assistance. Families, groups or others requiring additional time to load/unload passengers and baggage may choose to use the Family Loading & Unloading Zone in the Passenger Pick-up & Drop-off Area. This Zone is intended to provide a less congested space for those requiring a little extra time to load/unload passengers and baggage, such as families or large groups. It can be accessed by immediately turning right when you enter the Passenger Pick-up & Drop-off Area. Parking at the airport is another great option for passengers. Parking shuttles from jetSet Parking and Value Park will have direct, convenient access to the terminal via the Commercial Vehicle Access. Priority Valet and Easy Parkade offer close, convenient parking options as well.

Access to the terminal from the Relocated Pick-up & Drop-off Area will be available by:

1. Walking through the Easy Parkade

a. Passengers may choose to walk from the Passenger Pick-up & Drop-off Area through the Easy Parkade into the terminal. The walking journey is only about 5-10 minutes, and involves access to elevators, escalators, ramps and stairways. Passengers are encouraged to use the parkade stairs, elevators or ramps to parkade level P3 before crossing the pedways to the terminal Departures Level.

2. Taking a complimentary shuttle, available 24/7 from November until April

a. Passengers can enjoy a heated shelter and complimentary seasonal shuttle service to and from the terminal from the Relocated Pick-up & Drop-off Area.

For those picking up passengers, a new Park & Wait Area is now available, located one minute east of the terminal on the corner of Airport Road and Airport Perimeter Road. Please refrain from driving to the Passenger Pick-up & Drop-off Area until your passenger is waiting at the curb.

To accommodate the Relocated Passenger Pick-up & Drop-off Area, the entrance to Value Park has been relocated 150 metres east. Follow directional signage.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours and fifteen minutes before a domestic flight and three hours and fifteen minutes before an international flight. It is also recommended to check in online before arriving at the airport and use YEG EXPRESS.

The Edmonton International Airport team is passionate about delivering quality passenger experiences. The team at YEG thanks our community for their patience and support during these necessary infrastructure upgrades.

For more information, please visit flyeia.com/construction.

SOURCE Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

For further information: Media Contact: Edmonton International Airport (YEG), Megan Hall, Senior Communications Advisor, c: 780 982 7894, e: [email protected]