Edmonton Heritage Festival Receives Historic Level of Support from Government of Canada

The Edmonton Heritage Festival receives funding from the modernized and expanded Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program

EDMONTON, Aug. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Mill Woods), and Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), today announced new financial support for the 2019 Edmonton Heritage Festival. The funding announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The festival will receive a record $64,594 in funding through the Events Component of the Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program. The program also ensures that large-scale activities that encourage diversity, opportunities for positive interaction, and pride in a community's history and culture, are able to benefit from the significant reinvestments announced in Budget 2018 and 2019. The Edmonton Heritage Festival is thriving as a result of this support.

The festival brings together Edmonton's diverse communities in the spirit of intercultural understanding, inclusion and unity, and encourages them to share through arts, crafts, cultural performances, cultural displays, storytelling and traditional cuisine.

The 2019 Edmonton Heritage Festival takes place at William Hawrelak Park from August 3 to 5, 2019. It features 73 outdoor pavilions showcasing more than 100 countries and cultures, as well as free entertainment on more than 25 stages.



Quotes

"Our government truly believes that Canada is strong because of our diversity. By celebrating our many cultures, sharing our traditions and working together, we a more open and inclusive country. That is why our government is committed to supporting events like the Edmonton Heritage Festival, which creates unique opportunities to learn about each other's cultures."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"As a proud Edmontonian, I look forward to attending the annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which is a celebration of our rich diversity, where Edmontonians of all backgrounds come together to experience each other's music, customs and, most of all, delicious food. I am delighted that our government is able to contribute to its success as it continues to grow year after year."

— The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Mill Woods)

"The Edmonton Heritage Festival is a celebration of our city's diversity and unique cultural heritage. The festival brings together communities from all backgrounds in Edmonton to Hawrelak Park to share delicious food, music and entertainment. Diversity is a source of pride and strength for my hometown and our country. I can't wait to join the festivities this weekend."

—Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre)

"On behalf of the Edmonton Heritage Festival Association (EFHA) and its board of directors, I would like to thank Canadian Heritage for its funding assistance through the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program. The EHFA is proud to present more than 70 pavilions showcasing more than 100 countries and cultures that come together to celebrate and share their traditions. The Government of Canada's generous support helps us continue our 46-year history of presenting an annual summer festival that showcases our diverse community through food, culture, and entertainment."

— Narmin Hassam-Clark, President, Edmonton Heritage Festival Association

Quick Facts



The Edmonton Heritage Festival Association is a non-profit community organization that has presented the Edmonton Heritage Festival since 1976. Its mandate is to promote public awareness, understanding and appreciation for cultural diversity. It organizes educational events, programs and projects throughout the year. The festival is Canada's largest three-day celebration of multiculturalism, which attracts more than 300,000 visitors every year.

The festival is one of only two in Canada recognized as an intangible cultural asset by the International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts, an official partner of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

As a result of increased funding, the Government of Canada unveiled the Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program in June 2018, a modernized and expanded version of the Multiculturalism Program.

The program aims to build an integrated and socially cohesive society by promoting intercultural understanding, promoting equal opportunity for individuals of all origins and promoting citizenship, civic engagement and a healthy democracy.

The Events Component of this program provides funding to celebrations of a community's history and culture as well as community-based events that promote intercultural or interfaith understanding and encourage pride or respect for democracy.

In June 2019, the Government of Canada unveiled Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022 to help encourage and promote a more inclusive and equitable country for all Canadians. Budget 2019 announced an investment of $45 million to support this strategy.

