Edge Total Intelligence Closes the Market

Edge Total Intelligence is a leader in the rapidly growing real-time digital operations market whose software delivers increased resilience, agility, and efficiency to enterprises, service providers, and government. The Company's low-code rapid development software, edgeCore™, securely unifies control and intelligence without creating new data stores or uprooting existing systems. Configurable pipelines and visualizations transform siloed systems into composable operations that meet the unique needs of users and evolving business situations.