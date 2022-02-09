Edge Total Intelligence Closes the Market

News provided by

TSX Venture Exchange

Feb 09, 2022, 17:00 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - James Barrett, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI" or the "Company") (TSXV: CTRL) and his team joined Delilah Panio,Vice President, U.S. Capital Formation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

TMX Group welcomes Edge Total Intelligence Inc. to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:CTRL)
TMX Group welcomes Edge Total Intelligence Inc. to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:CTRL)

Edge Total Intelligence is a leader in the rapidly growing real-time digital operations market whose software delivers increased resilience, agility, and efficiency to enterprises, service providers, and government. The Company's low-code rapid development software, edgeCore™, securely unifies control and intelligence without creating new data stores or uprooting existing systems. Configurable pipelines and visualizations transform siloed systems into composable operations that meet the unique needs of users and evolving business situations.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Nick Brigman, 888-771-3343

Organization Profile

TSX Venture Exchange