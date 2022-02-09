Edge Total Intelligence Closes the Market
Feb 09, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - James Barrett, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI" or the "Company") (TSXV: CTRL) and his team joined Delilah Panio,Vice President, U.S. Capital Formation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.
Edge Total Intelligence is a leader in the rapidly growing real-time digital operations market whose software delivers increased resilience, agility, and efficiency to enterprises, service providers, and government. The Company's low-code rapid development software, edgeCore™, securely unifies control and intelligence without creating new data stores or uprooting existing systems. Configurable pipelines and visualizations transform siloed systems into composable operations that meet the unique needs of users and evolving business situations.
