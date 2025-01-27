EDC backs industry frontrunners Cineflix Media, Sphere Media and Lionsgate Canada to fuel future growth

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - EDC has provided more than $250 million in financial solutions to the media and entertainment sector over the past year, supporting industry frontrunners like Cineflix Media, Sphere Media and Lionsgate Canada, whose innovative content is driving consumer demand and strengthening Canada's competitive edge.

"The shift towards digital platforms and on-demand content is driving growth in the media and entertainment sector, and Canada is leading the charge in this global movement," says Guillermo Freire, Senior Vice-President, Mid-Market Group at EDC. "Cineflix, Sphere Media and Lionsgate Canada are fast movers on industry trends, continuously evolving to produce and distribute groundbreaking content. By supporting these cutting-edge Canadian companies, EDC is helping foster growth in this sector and creating new opportunities for Canadian exporters."

EDC supported these companies in the form of direct financing and loan guarantees that helped create liquidity to fuel their international growth plans.

"Canadian media and entertainment businesses have all the right ingredients to succeed internationally – from experienced crews to state-of-the-art production facilities, to their focus on innovative global content distribution," says Stephen Callaghan, Vice-President, Mid-Market Business at EDC. "The opportunities for Canadian exporters are vast, but to uphold Canada's competitiveness in the industry, we know that EDC, alongside industry partners, has a role to play in helping Canadian exporters capitalize on the global opportunity."

Through financial and knowledge solutions, along with business connections, EDC supports businesses across the media and entertainment industry to ensure they have the tools they need to mitigate risks and pursue new markets.

Canadian companies that are strengthening Canada's competitive edge

Lionsgate Canada: "A key pillar of our success has been our creative output that originates in Canada and production that is realized in Canada by Canadian talent," says Emily Harris, Executive Vice President, Global Business and Legal Affairs and Canadian Operations of Toronto-based Lionsgate Canada, a leader in entertainment production and distribution. "EDC has been a trusted financial partner helping us monetize growth opportunities that lead to even more international successes that continue to expand our distribution and production capabilities. This has ensured a broader reach and higher engagement. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with EDC to see continued growth within the industry."

Cineflix Media: "At Cineflix, our commitment to producing high-quality, diverse content has solidified our position as a leader in the industry," says Glen Salzman, Co-Founder and CEO, Cineflix Media, a global production and distribution company headquartered in Montreal with operations in Canada, the U.S., U.K. and Ireland. "We continue to innovate and collaborate with top-tier talent globally, ensuring that we deliver compelling and engaging programming to audiences worldwide across all content platforms. We are thrilled to partner with EDC to build on our momentum while supporting the innovation that drives Canadian economic expansion and we look forward to continuing to partner with EDC on new Cineflix initiatives."

Sphere Media: "By creating original content and high-value storytelling, Sphere Media reaches the widest possible audience around the world with sales in more than 165 countries," says Bruno Dubé, CEO of Montreal-based Sphere Media, which creates, produces and sells high-quality and engaging content. "Our most recent acquisition in London, which ranks Sphere Abacus as number eight in the distribution market, would not have been possible without the support of EDC," says Bruno Dubé, Sphere's CEO.

