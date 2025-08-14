OTTAWA, ON and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada's export credit agency, and VinaCapital, one of Vietnam's leading investment management firms, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance trade and investment between Canada and Vietnam.

The agreement aims to create new opportunities for Canadian exporters and investors in key sectors including infrastructure, energy, retail, healthcare and financial services—areas where Canadian expertise aligns with Vietnam's development priorities. Under the MOU, EDC and VinaCapital will collaborate to support Canadian companies seeking to enter or expand their presence in Vietnam. Since the inception of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), bilateral trade between Canada and Vietnam has increased from $6.5 billion in 2018 to $15.7 billion in 2024.

Established in 2003, VinaCapital is Vietnam's only multi-disciplinary investment manager, with nearly US$4 billion in assets under management and approximately 300 employees across the country. Its investment teams span public equity and fixed income, private equity, clean energy and infrastructure, carbon credit, real estate and venture capital. VinaCapital is a major shareholder in several of Vietnam's largest companies, and EDC recognizes its market leadership, deep sector expertise, and strong networks as valuable assets for Canadian exporters, investors, and the broader trade ecosystem.

VinaCapital is a member of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam and a recognized partner of the Trade Commissioner Service, with experience supporting Canadian enterprises and coordinating inbound trade missions. Through this MOU, EDC and VinaCapital will outline a framework for collaboration, with the shared goal of advancing trade and investment between Canada and Vietnam in key sectors and promoting responsible business practices by sharing guidance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

With Vietnam's growing demand for infrastructure, clean energy and advanced manufacturing, the EDC-VinaCapital partnership is poised to help connect Canadian capabilities with Vietnamese opportunities. Launched last year, EDC's representation in Ho Chi Minh City has been a valuable resource for Canadian companies and investors seeking to grow into the Vietnam market and broader Indo-Pacific region.

"I am proud to support the strengthening of commercial ties between Canada and Vietnam to help build new partnerships between Canadian and Vietnamese companies. Vietnam's rapid economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region positions the country as a promising hub for Canadian businesses. As Canada's largest trading partner in ASEAN and a key member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Vietnam offers favourable prospects for our exporters and investors. The new MOU between EDC and VinaCapital will further deepen our bilateral relations and help Canadian companies succeed in this important market." The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade

"Vietnam is a dynamic and rapidly evolving market, and this partnership with VinaCapital will help Canadian companies tap into its vast potential. VinaCapital's deep market knowledge, sector expertise and strong local connections make the organization a strategic partner for EDC. Together, we can help Canadian businesses navigate the Vietnamese market with greater confidence and foster mutually beneficial trade between our two nations." Alison Nankivell, President and CEO of EDC

"VinaCapital is proud to partner with EDC to help bring more Canadian innovation and investment to Vietnam. This MOU reflects our commitment to work with EDC to build a stronger, more strategic trade relationship between our two countries. We look forward to working closely with EDC to support Canadian companies and contribute to Vietnam's continued growth." Don Lam, CEO and Founding Partner of VinaCapital

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

Founded in 2003, VinaCapital is a leading investment management firm headquartered in Vietnam, with a diversified portfolio of USD 4 billion in assets under management. VinaCapital is the only company investing across all asset classes in Vietnam, managing a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange as well as several open-ended funds for international and local investors that are distributed through a variety of channels. VinaCapital was awarded "Best Fund House –Vietnam" in 2018-2020 and 2023-2024 by Asia Asset Management magazine. The company also has partnerships with a number of international investors in hospitality, venture capital, and energy. As a responsible corporate citizen, VinaCapital prioritizes investments in companies contributing to Vietnam's sustainable growth. VinaCapital is a founding member of the Institute for Circular Economy Development (ICED) to promote and drive initiatives on the environment and economic development. More information about VinaCapital may be found at https://vinacapital.com.

