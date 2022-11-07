Montréal organization receives $500,000 in financial assistance from CED.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a non‑repayable contribution of $500,000 for EcoMaris. This support will enable the organization to enhance its cruise experience on the St. Lawrence River so that Montréal residents, and more specifically those in the Old Port of Montréal neighbourhood, can take advantage of opportunities in the post-pandemic market.

Founded in 2006, social economy business EcoMaris organizes sea expeditions focused on scientific tourism, support for youth, and ecotourism. Through a pedagogical approach centred on social and environmental issues and combining experience and action, participants learn the basics of sailboat navigation, maritime trades, and teamwork, all while becoming familiar with marine ecosystems and their preservation. The project will enable EcoMaris to acquire a cruise boat to adapt its scientific cruise service to today's reality. The organization will also be able to adopt ecofriendly practices as it launches its Giving Back the St. Lawrence program.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

Quotes

"I am delighted that our government is supporting businesses and organizations in Montréal's tourism industry in these crucial times. We must seize this opportunity to rethink the sector's products, services, and processes. With EcoMaris's projects, Quebecers will have the opportunity to test out these new ideas, while appreciating the beauty of the St. Lawrence River. In this way, we are developing a veritable network of ambassadors for our magnificent region!"

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Supporting tourism products is part of our strategic plan to develop Quebec's economy. With the purchase of a cruise boat, EcoMaris will be able to enhance its offering of sea expeditions on the St. Lawrence River. The Government of Canada's assistance represents an important step in recovery efforts to attract tourists so that everyone can discover local experiences. Congratulations!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Canadian tourism continues to be one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will work with businesses and organizations in these difficult times so they can receive the assistance they need to offer innovative products and services, gain momentum, and prosper, while making safety an absolute priority. The Tourism Relief Fund enables businesses to adapt to welcome back guests in complete safety. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector recover from the pandemic and build an economy that benefits all. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"This financial support makes all the difference as EcoMaris develops and expands: It serves as a major financial lever enabling us to ensure the business's future, create sustainable jobs and, above all, make the St. Lawrence River accessible to more people. The St. Lawrence is a tourism product with great drawing power. Navigation as we practise it makes it possible to develop strong human relationships, make interesting environmental discoveries, and gain a completely different vision of this natural resource flowing through the centre of our country. The Tourism Relief Fund is also having a direct impact on the public's understanding of environmental issues in the St. Lawrence ecosystem and, since the St. Lawrence empties into the ocean, we could say that participants also learn how important the ocean is for humans."

Simon Paquin, Founder and CEO, EcoMaris

Quick facts

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7 million from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in Quebec .

from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

