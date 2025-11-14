OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today, Canadians join people across the Commonwealth and around the world in celebrating the 77th birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

For over five decades, His Majesty has shared a deep and enduring bond with Canada – visiting our country 20 times, most recently this past May to deliver the Speech from the Throne. It was the first time in nearly 70 years that the reigning monarch addressed Canadians from Parliament – reaffirming the traditions, connections, and unity that carry us forward even in uncertain times.

His Majesty's life has been defined by a devotion to service. From championing climate action and conservation, to advancing health and education, he has long worked relentlessly to build a better world for future generations. His actions serve as a reminder that leadership, at its best, is rooted in humility, curiosity, and a deep sense of responsibility to others.

Above all, I am grateful to His Majesty for stewarding the important relationship between Canada and the Crown – a relationship that, over time, has evolved, just as Canada has, to reflect the strength, diversity, and confidence of our people.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my warmest wishes to His Majesty The King on this special day. May the year ahead bring him continued health, happiness, and strength in service."

