MONTRÉAL, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. Canada's new government is on a mission to enable $1 trillion in investments over the next five years so we can give ourselves more than any foreign government can take away. Central to that plan is building new local infrastructure and stronger communities.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, was in Montréal to mark the opening of the next phase of the REM network. Stretching from downtown Montréal to Deux-Montagnes, the new 30-kilometre extension adds 14 stations to the network, expanding REM service to nearly 50 kilometres and a total of 19 stations. The fully electric system now links the North and South shores to downtown Montréal, with stations on the West Island.

The REM is the largest public transit project undertaken in Québec in half a century. Once fully completed, the network will extend 67 kilometres across 26 stations, including from downtown Montréal to the international airport. It will accommodate up to 170,000 users per day, cut greenhouse gas emissions by 100,000 tonnes annually – the equivalent of removing 30,000 cars from the road each day – and make it possible to reach the airport from downtown by train in just 25 minutes.

The project is also generating significant economic benefits for the Greater Montréal Area, including 34,000 jobs during construction, 1,000 permanent jobs, and over $2 billion in wages once the network is fully operational.

This network is expanding even further, with extensions to Anse-à-l'Orme and Montréal-Trudeau International Airport expected to open in spring 2026 and in 2027, respectively. In July 2025, the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) announced a $1 billion loan to Aéroports de Montréal for a new building that will directly connect the airport terminal to the REM network – part of the largest infrastructure transformation in the airport's history, which will expand capacity, improve service, and enhance the passenger experience.

Projects like the REM and the Montréal airport transformation demonstrate Canada's ambition to build at the speed and scale this moment demands – investing in the infrastructure, industries, and workers that drive growth, boost productivity, and build Canada strong.

"The REM is a world-class infrastructure project that connects Montréal, creates thousands of high-paying careers, and catalyses innovative partnerships between the public and private sectors. As Québec's largest public transit project in half a century, the REM is testament to our ambition to build big, build bold, and build Québec strong so we can build Canada strong."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"The progress being made on the next phase of the REM network is evidence of how we can build our communities strong. With this project, we're helping Montréal grow to meet future demand while building stronger, more connected communities. This upgraded infrastructure helps businesses run more smoothly, makes it easier for people to get to work, and supports new jobs."

-- The Hon. Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The REM project and its connection to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport mark a transformative investment in how people move in and around Montréal. This transit link will ease congestion, strengthen our economy, and make travel smoother, faster, and more sustainable for everyone, from daily commuters to visitors from around the world."

-- The Hon. Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The opening of the REM to Deux-Montagnes is excellent news for citizens and businesses in Greater Montréal. It will offer faster and more environmentally friendly travel, improving quality of life and everyday mobility, while promoting sustainable urban development. It will also contribute to the economic growth of Greater Montréal, supporting the development of strategic sectors, in particular by connecting employers and workers from one shore to the other."

-- The Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

The REM is the result of extensive partnership between the Government of Canada through the CIB, CDPQ Infra, REM inc., the Government of Quebec, Aéroports de Montréal, and Hydro-Québec.

The Government of Canada invested $1.28 billion into the REM network, and another $400 million to directly connect the airport terminal to the REM network, so Montréal residents and visitors can get from downtown to the airport by train in just 25 minutes. This station is expected to open in 2027.

In July 2025, the CIB announced a $1 billion loan to Aéroports de Montréal to advance the largest infrastructure transformation in the history of Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

The federal government is supporting a range of other transformative projects in the Greater Montréal Area:

Alto High-Speed Rail: Canada's first high-speed railway, spanning approximately 1,000 km from Toronto to Montreal and Québec City. Reaching speeds of up to 300 km/hour, this would cut travel times in half and connect close to half of Canada's population. This is a project that could create 51,000 jobs during construction and inject up to $35 billion into our GDP – with a target of 25 million tonnes in emissions savings.



The Contrecœur Terminal Container Project, in Contrecœur, was referred to the MPO in September. The project will expand the Port of Montréal's capacity by approximately 60%, to give Eastern Canada the trading infrastructure it needs to keep goods moving, meet growing demand, and diversify trade routes. This project will create 5,000 jobs during construction and 1,000 permanent jobs during operation, generating up to $140 million per year in added commercial value across Canada.



Budget 2025 announced support for the new Centre sportif de Montréal-Nord through the new Build Communities Strong Fund – part of the government's plan to upgrade and expand community infrastructure across the country. This new sports complex will give residents modern spaces to train and swim, improve access to recreation for youth and families, and strengthen local infrastructure in a fast-growing neighbourhood.

