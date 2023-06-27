SAINT-LAURENT, QC, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - At its general meeting on June 6, Saint-Laurent Council approved a vast revision of its bylaws in order to step up the pace of the ecological transition on its territory.

Quote

Saint-Laurent is stepping up the pace of ecological transition on its territory with a vast revision of its bylaws on eco-responsible parking, greening and urban agriculture (here rue de l’Eglise). (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)

"This extensive revision of our bylaws is helping to create a quality living environment not only for our residents, but also for our businesses and their employees. It is a matter of pursuing the dynamic initiative begun more than 20 years ago in Saint-Laurent, a sustainable municipal territory, in order to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 55% between now and 2030, protect biodiversity and prepare for climate change. Our sustainable development approach is making it possible to reconcile economic and land-use issues with the climate emergency and social cohesion. The best example of this is the easier access to urban agriculture so as to meet a demand from Saint-Laurent residents, while at the same time developing a local food supply. Act locally and think globally: that's the road to follow!"

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Details

With the amendment of zoning bylaw RCA08-08-0001 through bylaw RCA08-08-0001-161, many exemplary standards have been created and a number of requirements have been raised, particularly with regard to the following five areas:

update the eco-responsible parking standards established in 2009 and already improved in 2015

and already promote the sustainable construction and renovation of buildings

increase green spaces and biodiversity on the territory

facilitate tree planting and growth

expand access to urban agriculture, particularly in yards and on rooftops, thereby enabling the development of a local food supply.

All sectors are involved, from residential to commercial and industrial. The principle is to conserve and enhance existing natural environments, woodlands and trees, and to increase the amount of green space everywhere, particularly in outdoor parking lots and industrial areas.

In addition, the carbon impact of buildings is reduced through the use of ecological materials or the reuse of materials.

In terms of transportation, these changes help to reduce the role of the automobile in cutting down on greenhouse gases. They also encourage the use of alternatives to having single-occupancy vehicles on the road, in a context where this practice is historically very prevalent in Saint-Laurent. And lastly, this series of new standards contributes to the electrification of transportation by requiring the installation of charging stations for electric and hybrid vehicles.

These new bylaw provisions have also been designed to adapt territorial development to the start-up of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) and the five stations planned on Saint-Laurent territory. This is particularly the case of the parking requirements in the bylaw.

This revision is part of Montréal 2030 and aims to achieve the objectives of the Saint-Laurent 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan and Ville de Montréal's Climate Plan , which targets carbon neutrality by 2050.

Related links

Eco-responsible parking: Saint-Laurent Goes One Step Further! (press release of June 7, 2023)

Saint-Laurent Steps Up its Greening and Tree Protection Requirements (press release of June 13, 2023)

Now More Opportunities for Urban Agriculture in Saint-Laurent (press release of June 19, 2023)

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, the Borough of Saint-Laurent is the largest of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in early 2019, sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—are core considerations for all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 108,000 jobs. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network.

And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for families and businesses.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

For further information: Source: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, chargé de communications, Direction d'arrondissement, Division des communications et des relations avec les citoyens, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent, [email protected]; Information: Media lines: 438 368-3318 or 514 229-1673