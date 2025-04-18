WAVE 3 and GLACIER Classic arrive in time for summer with everything needed to chill in comfort at the beach, campsite or barbeque

SEATTLE, April 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today introduces WAVE 3, portable air conditioner and heater, and GLACIER Classic, a 3-in-1 portable electric cooler, freezer and battery solution, as it continues to bring the comforts of home to the outdoor experience.

The WAVE 3 and GLACIER Classic build upon their predecessors, delivering meaningful upgrades designed to enhance camping, RV travel and outdoor activities while delivering reliability and convenience. Both devices offer portability, long-lasting batteries and premium smart controls for ease-of-use.

"We're constantly pushing the boundaries to provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions whether you're on-the-go, at home or anywhere in between," said Brian Essenmacher, Head of North American Business Development at EcoFlow. "Our latest smart series builds upon the previous generation and while addressing pain points we see in competing products. We're delivering our customers the convenience and peace of mind they need without compromising on performance."

WAVE 3 Portable Air Conditioner & Heater

WAVE 3 incorporates over two years of user feedback to deliver improvements in cooling and heating capacity, smart control functions, energy efficiency and water drainage. In spaces ranging from 118 to 183 square feet, WAVE 3 can lower the temperature by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 minutes with its 1800W of cooling power. Its 2000W of heating power can raise the temperature by 17 degrees Fahrenheit.

Powered by a built-in battery, it requires no installation and offers true wireless portability. Whether at outdoor gatherings or off-grid locations, it's ready to go wherever you need it. Its 1024Wh LFP battery provides up to eight hours of cooling in Eco Mode. Plus, with a lifespan of 4,000 cycles, it retains 80 percent of its capacity for years of reliable performance, making it a dependable choice for full-time adventurers and emergency backup power.

The WAVE 3 goes beyond power — it's designed for intelligent, effortless climate control. With Automatic Mode, it seamlessly switches between heating and cooling based on ambient temperature. Dehumidification Mode keeps enclosed spaces dry, preventing moisture buildup in RVs and small cabins. The app also introduces Pet Care mode, which automatically activates cooling if the in-car temperature surpasses 77 degrees Fahrenheit, and sends an alert to the user.

The WAVE 3 can be fully charged in just 75 minutes and supports multiple charging options, including AC power, solar, car charging and using with the EcoFlow Alternator Charger. It operates using improved R290 refrigerant versus traditional R32, offering improved efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions.

GLACIER Classic 3-in-1 Cooler & Freezer

The redesigned GLACIER Classic is a 3-in-1 electric cooler with a built-in battery guaranteed to keep food fresh for outdoor adventures. The GLACIER Classic comes in three sizes – 35L, 45L and 55L – and features a built-in 298Wh battery slot that allows users to power the cooler without compromising its storage space or cooling performance.

GLACIER Classic is 30-40% more space-efficient than other battery-powered coolers, yet it still fits up to 90 cans of soda, making it the perfect blend of capacity and portability. With a built-in battery, GLACIER Classic provides up to 43 hours of cooling on a single charge, keeping food and beverages fresh for longer. This extended runtime makes GLACIER Classic an ideal companion for off-grid trips, tailgating and daily grocery runs.

It features a removable dual-zone divider letting users switch between a fridge-freezer combo or a single open space for bulkier items. The divider neatly stores in the door when not in use and doubles as a built-in cutting board. A dual-opening lid ensures easy access from any angle, regardless of placement in the vehicle—perfect for tight spaces or short power cords.

Pricing & Availability

The WAVE 3 and GLACIER Classic will be available for pre-order on the EcoFlow website starting April 18th, and will be available for purchase on both Amazon and the EcoFlow website starting April 25th.

US

- WAVE 3 ($1,299), WAVE 3 Extra Battery ($899) and WAVE 3 + Extra Battery ($2,198) USD

- The lowest early-bird prices from April 25 to May 25: WAVE 3 ($749), Extra Battery ($599) and WAVE 3 + Extra Battery ($1,299) USD

- GLACIER Classic, 35L ($799), 45L ($899) and 55L ($1199) USD

- The lowest early-bird prices from April 25 to May 25: : 35L ($699), 45L ($799) and 55L ($899) USD

Canada

- WAVE 3 ($1,699), WAVE 3 Extra Battery ($1,199) and WAVE 3 + Extra Battery ($2,897) CAD

- The lowest early-bird prices from April 25 to May 25: WAVE 3 ($949), Extra Battery ($829) and WAVE 3 + Extra Battery ($1,649) CAD

- GLACIER Classic, 35L ($1,199), 45L ($1,299) and 55L ($1,499) CAD

- The lowest early-bird prices from April 25 to May 25: 35L ($949), 45L ($1,149) and 55L ($1,199) CAD

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

