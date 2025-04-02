EcoFlow pledges to donate 1% of sales to the "Power for All" fund, bringing together collective strength to fuel disaster recovery

SEATTLE, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today announced the kickoff of its third annual Members' Festival to provide EcoFlow members with special benefits, with the pledge to donate 1% of sales to its "Power for All" fund and a focus on providing rescue power, boosting the company's ongoing commitment to disaster preparedness and relief.

EcoFlow pledges to donate 1% of sales to the “Power for All” fund, bringing together collective strength to fuel disaster recovery.

Beginning April 1, customers can sign up to become an EcoFlow member to participate in the 2025 Members' Festival. Members will earn "EcoFlow Power Points" through tasks like member registration, referrals, and product purchases, reflecting each member's individual efforts towards disaster preparedness and recovery. From April 4-25, members will also receive exclusive discounts of up to 65% off select portable power stations, including DELTA Pro Ultra, DELTA Pro 3, DELTA 3 Plus, and more.

"EcoFlow is committed to empowering communities worldwide – not just in preparing for extreme weather, but also in delivering reliable power for when disaster strikes," said Brian Essenmacher, Head of North America Business Development at EcoFlow. "We're excited to launch our very first Member Festival to bring together EcoFlow members from across the globe to contribute to important disaster recovery efforts and provide power where it's needed most."

Since 2023, EcoFlow has collaborated with organizations worldwide as part of its "Power for All" mission. Most recently, this has included providing aid for communities affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires, assistance to the Special Forces Charitable Trust in North Carolina following severe hurricanes and support for other non-profits engaged in hurricane preparedness in Florida and the Gulf Coast. EcoFlow has also worked with NOAA as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, and partnered with NGOs including Red Lightning, Convoy of Hope, and local organizations, to ensure those in need receive reliable support during emergencies.

"In the wake of devastating storms in Western North Carolina, reliable power was a critical need for the families we serve. Thanks to EcoFlow's generous donation of generators, we were able to provide immediate relief, ensuring these families and their communities had access to power when they needed it most," said Jodi Burns, CEO of the Special Forces Charitable Trust. "We are so impressed with EcoFlow's commitment to disaster response through their 'Power for All' program. It has made a tangible impact, and we are deeply grateful for their support and partnership in helping these families recover and rebuild."

To learn more about EcoFlow's "Power for All" campaign, visit EcoFlow Power For All. To register for EcoFlow's 2025 Members' Festival, visit EcoFlow US, and to register in Canada, visit EcoFlow Canada.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit EcoFlow US or EcoFlow Canada.

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.

[email protected]