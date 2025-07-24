EcoFlow Slims Down the Power Station with Pioneering New TRAIL Series - Purpose-Built for Life Outdoors

TRAIL Series features three ultra-compact DC-only portable power stations, including the 200, 300 and Plus 300

SEATTLE, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- EcoFlow, a leading provider of eco-friendly power solutions, today introduced a new chapter in outdoor power with TRAIL Series, a lines of ultra-compact, lightweight DC-only power stations built for outdoor enthusiasts. It sets a new standard for portable power in the wild by focusing on efficiency, durability and ease of use.

EcoFlow launched the TRAIL Series — its first DC-only portable power line and most compact solution to date, engineered for life outdoors, from campers, hikers, nature photographers, outdoor tailgaters, and weekend explorers alike.

As a grab-and-go energy solution, TRAIL Series matches the spontaneity and simplicity of modern outdoor lifestyles, to power you outdoor adventures under the sun or the stars. TRAIL Series eliminates the bulk of an AC inverter to deliver a solution 60% smaller than traditional portable power stations. Weighing in as little as 4 lbs., it can easily fit into a backpack and join you for the journey.

Though small, TRAIL Series doesn't compromise on performance. It offers just the right amount of energy needed to power many outdoor scenarios, delivering up to 300W of pure, high-efficiency DC output across up to five USB ports and one 12V car outlet.

With the proliferation of modern USB-powered devices, which run on DC power, TRAIL Series is compatible with 90% of camping essentials — seamlessly running phones, lights, tablets and even Starlink Mini. Many outdoor enthusiasts today don't need to power AC devices with traditional wall outlet plugs, allowing development of a smaller, lighter and more energy-efficient solution. TRAIL Series powers up to two days of tent camping and recharges to 80 percent in about an hour.

A Lineup for Every Scenario

TRAIL Series is offered in three models — TRAIL 200, TRAIL 300 and TRAIL Plus 300. Each offers a unique balance of size, weight and power.

TRAIL 200: Weighing just 4.03 lbs (1.83kg), it is the most compact option. With a 192Wh capacity and 220W output across four USB ports, it suits ultra-portable, light-duty scenarios. Ideal for hikers, solo explorers and outdoor photographers, it delivers just enough power for essential gear in the wild — without adding unnecessary bulk to your pack.

Weighing just 4.03 lbs (1.83kg), it is the most compact option. With a 192Wh capacity and 220W output across four USB ports, it suits ultra-portable, light-duty scenarios. Ideal for hikers, solo explorers and outdoor photographers, it delivers just enough power for essential gear in the wild — without adding unnecessary bulk to your pack. TRAIL 300: The flagship model adds more power and ports while maintaining a slim 5.69 lbs (2.58kg) form factor. Featuring 288Wh capacity and 300W output across five ports, it supports charging up to five devices simultaneously and offers flexible recharging options via car or solar. Striking a balance between portability and performance, it's ideal for campers, tailgaters and group outings that demand more charging capacity.

The flagship model adds more power and ports while maintaining a slim 5.69 lbs (2.58kg) form factor. Featuring 288Wh capacity and 300W output across five ports, it supports charging up to five devices simultaneously and offers flexible recharging options via car or solar. Striking a balance between portability and performance, it's ideal for campers, tailgaters and group outings that demand more charging capacity. TRAIL Plus 300: Bringing a lifestyle-forward twist, it offers the same core specs as TRAIL 300 but adds a built-in versatile camping light and a detachable 140W charging cable handle — combining utility and style in one compact design. It is also compatible with the EcoFlow App, supporting remote monitoring and control. Its sleek design will appeal to everyone, including the most demanding glampers.

A New Answer to Outdoor Needs

EcoFlow has long been the trusted choice for van-lifers, RVers and off-gridders who rely on high-capacity AC power solutions. But as outdoor lifestyles evolve, a new group is emerging — outdoor newcomers and short-term campers — who want power that's lighter, simpler and easy to use.

"TRAIL series is our answer to a growing generation of consumers who want gear that's as lightweight, functional and free-spirited as they are," said Brian Essenmacher, head of North American business development at EcoFlow. "We designed the series to focus on DC power only – working smarter, not harder, so you can spend less time worrying about gear and more time enjoying the outdoors."

Availability

The TRAIL 200 and 300 will be available for purchase on both Amazon and the EcoFlow website starting August 1, and TRAIL Plus 300 will be available later in October.

A limited-time launch promotion for TRAIL 200 and 300 will run from August 1 to September 25.

Pricing information can be found on the official on-sale date of each product.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.

[email protected]