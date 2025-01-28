ECO Canada Publishes its 2025 Environmental Worker Salary Insights

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - ECO Canada's 2025 Environmental Worker Salary Insights provides sector-specific compensation statistics to help organizations establish competitive, fair, and equitable pay structures for their environmental workers.

The insight includes median salaries earned by environmental workers. Salary data is available by occupation, industry, specialization, region, experience level, organization size and organization type.

Key highlights from this year's report:

The median base salary for environmental workers across Canada in 2023 was $70,000 per year.

in 2023 was per year. Environmental workers with more than five years of work experience had a median annual salary of $85,000 .

. Public sector environmental workers earn higher median salaries than those in the private and not-for-profit and charity sectors.

Salaries for environmental workers are higher in the northern territories than in other parts of Canada .

"Successful organizations recognize that a compelling compensation package differentiates them from competitors and serves as a critical motivator for employees. ECO Canada's salary research provides benchmarks specific to environmental work to help organizations implement a robust compensation strategy for their environmental workers." Geni Peters- Director, Reseach- ECO Canada.

About our Data

In spring 2023, ECO Canada gathered compensation data for environmental workers through various sources. For the purposes of this research, workers are classified as environmental if they:

contributed to the protection, preservation, or sustainability of the environment,

were required to have environmental knowledge, skills, or training, or

were employed by environmental goods and services organizations.

Download our report here: https://eco.ca/environmental-employers/compensation-guide/

Thank you to Government of Canada's Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program for supporting the 2025 Environmental Worker Salary Insights.

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and employment programs to training and labour market research – ECO Canada champions the end-to-end career of an environmental professional, aiming to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities.

ECO Canada works alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure that Canada is supported as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. Over the past 30 years, ECO Canada has forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market. Today, ECO Canada remains the go-to source in the environmental labour market; with research that provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

