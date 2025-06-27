Canada's Premier Virtual Career Fair for Environmental Professionals Returns September 25, 2025

Where Environmental Careers Start: See What's Waiting for You

CALGARY, AB, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - ECO Canada is proud to announce the return of VCF 2025: Canada's Premier Virtual Career Fair for Environmental Professionals, taking place on September 25, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM MST. This year's event promises to be the most dynamic and impactful yet.

VCF 2025 is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for environmental professionals, students, and job seekers to connect with top employers, explore career opportunities, and gain valuable insights into the evolving green economy—all from the comfort of their own screens.

What to Expect at VCF 2025:

Employer Booths : Meet and network with leading environmental employers from across Canada.

: Meet and network with leading environmental employers from across Canada. Live Job Postings : Apply directly to open positions and get noticed by hiring managers.

: Apply directly to open positions and get noticed by hiring managers. ECO Webinars and Sessions: Participate in expert-led sessions on key industry topics, including: Navigating Uncertainty: What's Next for Environmental Jobs in Canada ? The Power of our Words: Why Writing Well Matters Elevate your Personal Brand: Stand out and Succeed with LinkedIn Unlock Your Environmental Career: The Power of ECO Canada Certifications (EP, EPt, and EPt Student) The 6 Types of Working Genius & How to Utilize them in your Career

Participate in expert-led sessions on key industry topics, including: Networking Lounge: Join small, themed networking groups designed to help you make meaningful professional connections aligned to your interests.

For Employers & Sponsors

Connect directly with qualified candidates. Showcase your brand with a custom booth or host a branded webinar. Strengthen your employer brand and gain national recognition as a valued event partner. Plus, gain access to high-quality candidates that are passionate about sustainability.

Get Involved as a Sponsor or Exhibitor

Promote your organization to a national audience of professionals and job seekers, while supporting workforce development in the environmental sector. Sponsorship opportunities offer high visibility, meaningful engagement, and a chance to demonstrate your commitment to sustainability and innovation.

View our sponsorship package here

Why Attend?

Last year's VCF 2024 was a resounding success:

3,282 registered participants

registered participants 30 employer booths

employer booths 9 engaging webinar sessions

engaging webinar sessions 1,388 job applications submitted

Whether you're launching your career or looking to pivot into the environmental sector, VCF 2025 is your gateway to new opportunities and professional growth.

Registration Now Open

Don't miss your chance to be part of Canada's leading virtual career event for environmental professionals. Register today and take the next step toward a greener, more sustainable future.

Click here for more information and to secure your spot: https://eco.ca/environmental-professionals/environmental-professional/virtual-career-fair/

ABOUT ECO CANADA

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – ECO Canada champions the end-to-end career of an environmental professional, aiming to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities.

ECO Canada works alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure that Canada is supported as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. Over the past 30 years, ECO Canada has forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market. Today, ECO Canada remains the go-to source in the environmental labour market; with research that provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

