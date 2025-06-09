ECO Canada Launches Ocean Alliance Canada: The Canadian Voice for a Sustainable and Inclusive Blue Economy

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - ECO Canada is proud to announce the official launch of Ocean Alliance Canada (OAC), a new initiative that brings together partners from coast to coast to strengthen the foundations of Canada's sustainable blue economy.

As ocean sustainability, climate resiliency and innovation shape the future of our blue economy, Ocean Alliance Canada brings partners together to advance workforce development, support Indigenous Leadership, and foster cross-sector policy alignment.

Led by ECO Canada as Chair and Secretariat, the Alliance brings together a wide range of organizations- from Indigenous leaders and coastal communities to educators, NGOs, industry, and government partners- all committed to building a more inclusive, connected, and future-ready ocean sector.

"We often hear that the future of Canada's blue economy depends on innovation," says Kevin Nilsen, President & CEO of ECO Canada. "But innovation needs a foundation, like strong people systems, strategic partnerships, and policy coordination. That's where Ocean Alliance Canada steps in."

Building the Foundations of a Thriving Blue Economy

Rather than duplicating existing efforts, Ocean Alliance Canada focuses on connecting them. Its mission is to convene national partners, share knowledge, and align strategies to meet pressing labor market needs, bridge policy and practice gaps, and amplify the voices of underrepresented communities, including Indigenous and emerging leaders.

Key Focus Areas Include:

Workforce Development & Labor Mobility:

Indigenous Engagement & Leadership:

Ocean Sustainability & Policy Alignment:

Global Competitiveness:

Join the Alliance – Shape the Future of our Oceans

OAC membership is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including:

Academic institutions and training providers

NGOs and environmental organizations

Indigenous-led ocean organizations and individuals

Industry experts, consultants, and emerging professionals

Organizational Members receive governance voting rights, strategic visibility, access to working groups, and early invitations to funding and innovation opportunities.

Individual Members can access professional development tools, mentorship, forums, and exclusive networking opportunities to grow their careers and contribute meaningfully to the sector.

The Benefits of Joining Ocean Alliance Canada

Collaborate with national leaders in the ocean and marine sectors

Participate in working groups and national consultations

Amplify your voice in shaping policy and regulatory direction

Receive recognition as a champion of Canada's blue economy

To learn more or to become a member of Ocean Alliance Canada, visit our website: https://oceanalliancecanada.ca

Participate in person in the wave of change at the Ocean Alliance Canada Conference & Consortium on September 3-4, 2025, in Halifax, NS.

Discover how innovation, inclusion, and collaboration are shaping the future of Canada's blue economy. Whether you're a policymaker, entrepreneur, academic, or student, this two-day event brings together ocean leaders from across the country (and beyond) to tackle our biggest marine challenges and unlock sustainable growth.

Dive into hands-on workshops on AI for ocean businesses, inclusion in the marine workforce, and bold conversations on international collaboration, Indigenous leadership, and women in ocean leadership. Don't miss your chance to network, learn, and lead in Canada's ocean future.

Join the conversation, Spark Solutions & Shape the Blue Economy.

To register for this unique conference, please visit our page here: https://oceanalliancecanada.ca/events-hub/

About ECO Canada

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental workforce. From training and certification to labour market research and program development, ECO Canada works to ensure that Canada's environmental sector is prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future, including those of our oceans.

