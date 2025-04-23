ECO Canada and the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute to Launch the EP®(GHG) Designation: Elevate Your Career in Carbon Management

CALGARY, AB, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - ECO Canada, in collaboration with the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute (GHGMI), is proud to announce the launch of the EP®(GHG) designation, a professional certification designed to equip individuals with the expertise needed to lead in the field of greenhouse gas (GHG) management. Set to launch in late Fall 2025, this globally recognized certification offers professionals an opportunity to demonstrate their proficiency in GHG accounting, reporting, analysis, and verification.

As the demand for skilled GHG professionals rises due to the increasing need for carbon management in response to regulatory drivers, carbon markets, and net-zero goals, the EP®(GHG) designation will fill a vital gap in the industry. With a rigorous competency and ethical standard, this certification ensures that professionals are prepared to meet the challenges of the rapidly evolving field of carbon management.

Why the EP®(GHG) Designation Matters

The EP®(GHG) designation comes at a critical time when the need for ethical, skilled carbon management professionals is paramount. With heightened focus on ESG disclosures, mandatory GHG reporting, and net-zero transition planning, the EP®(GHG) designation offers individuals a way to stand out and make a tangible impact on the future of climate action.

A Strong Partnership for the Future of GHG Management

This certification is the result of a strategic partnership between ECO Canada and GHGMI. Both organizations bring unparalleled expertise and experience in GHG management and professional training, ensuring that the EP®(GHG) designation meets the highest global standards. GHGMI is renowned for its leadership in the field, boasting the world's largest network of GHG professionals and a deep understanding of the industry's needs.

The EP®(GHG) designation not only builds professional distinction but also strengthens the global effort to address climate change, with professionals playing a critical role in shaping carbon management strategies worldwide.

For more information about the EP®(GHG) designation or to inquire about the certification process, please contact us at [email protected].

About ECO Canada

ECO Canada is the leading national organization supporting the Canadian environmental sector, providing professional development, certification, and training programs to individuals and organizations in the environmental industry.

About GHGMI

The Greenhouse Gas Management Institute (GHGMI) is a global leader in GHG management training, with an alumni network spanning across 226 countries. GHGMI provides world-class professional education and plays a pivotal role in advancing GHG accounting, reporting, and management practices.

