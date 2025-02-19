ECO Canada Celebrates the Success of ECO IMPACT 2025

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - ECO Canada celebrated environmental excellence and sustainability initiatives at the ECO IMPACT 2025 event in Calgary, Alberta, on February 12-13. Hosted by ECO Canada, this highly anticipated event featured an engaging learning series and culminated in an Awards Gala that recognized outstanding contributions from Canada's Environmental Professionals.

This year's theme "Powering Green Careers through Innovation and Technology" highlighted the role of cutting-edge advancements such as AI, automation, and advanced technologies in revolutionizing the environmental sector.

Event Highlights:

A Unique Event with 3-Conference Streams : ECO IMPACT 2025 gave valuable sessions and opportunities, providing deep insights into key topics that shaped the future of environmental sustainability. Attendees were able to stay ahead of the curve and learn how to utilize emerging industry trends by participating in three dynamic learning series streams:

AI & Environmental Sustainability : Explored how AI reshaped sustainability practices and enhanced resource efficiency.

: Explored how AI reshaped sustainability practices and enhanced resource efficiency. Education & Auditing : Offered access to cutting-edge tools for environmental compliance and training.

: Offered access to cutting-edge tools for environmental compliance and training. Environmental Workforce Development: Allowed participants to explore new opportunities and key competencies within the green workforce.

KEY POINTS: ECO IMPACT 2025 drew 400+ registrants and featured 16 dynamic live learning sessions, 7 interactive workshops, and the formal presentation of 10 prestigious awards. Our top 3 sessions gathered almost 300 attendees in total:

GHG Emissions Reduction workshop

AI for Sustainability: Navigating Opportunities, Risks and Nature Positive Solutions

Building Intersectional Workplaces in the Environmental Sector

"Attending Eco Impact 2025 Day 1 by ECO Canada was an eye-opening experience, filled with valuable insights on the rapid evolution of AI and its transformative applications in environmental sensing, disaster prevention, and data analysis. A huge thanks to Ashok Kasilingam for the well-structured insights in the opening plenary session which emphasized AI adoption being the key to progress. Beyond AI, another interesting discussion centered on bioremediation, leveraging natural processes to clean up environmental contaminants. The session explored the fascinating history of bioremediation, from ancient practices to cutting-edge innovations, highlighting Bio Stimulation and Bio Augmentation as game-changers in environmental restoration." Abdul Wahab Abdul Kather, ECO IMPACT 2025 attendee

The event also provided ample opportunities for networking, with exhibitor booths showcasing leading companies and professionals in the field. The Awards Gala celebrated outstanding achievements and recognized the leaders driving change in environmental sustainability.

Celebrating Excellence: The ECO IMPACT 2025 Awards

This year's ECO IMPACT 2025 awards presented a challenging decision-making process, as we received an exceptional pool of contenders in each category. These awards aim to honor individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions to environmental sustainability.

ECO Canada extends our heartfelt congratulations to all finalists and winners, and we sincerely appreciate your dedication and passion for the environment.

A special thank you to our judges for their diligent efforts in selecting the deserving recipients. We also want to express our gratitude to everyone who participated in the voting process. Your support is invaluable!

Congratulations to the ECO IMPACT 2025 Award Recipients:

Environmental Professional (EP ® ) Award:

Barry Lough , CEO and Principal Meteorologist, Calvin Consulting Group Ltd.

, CEO and Principal Meteorologist, Calvin Consulting Group Ltd. Environmental Professional in-training (EPt):

Justine Ammendolia , Environmental Researcher and PhD Student, Dalhousie University

, Environmental Researcher and PhD Student, Environmental Professional (EP ® ) Auditor Award:

Connie Lum , Principal Consultant Founder, Envirolum Consulting Inc.

, Principal Consultant Founder, Envirolum Consulting Inc. EPt Student Paper Award: Karan Wadhwani

Top Employer Award: DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Community Impact Award: MFC Games

MFC Games Small Business Yukon Sustainability Award:

Future Proof My Building Consulting Inc.

Future Proof My Building Consulting Inc. Medium to Large Yukon Sustainability Award: Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. Regional Yukon Sustainability Award: TinCup Wilderness Lodge

TinCup Wilderness Lodge Sustainability Trailblazers Award

(funded by the ECCC's Implementation Readiness Fund):

Bow Valley Green Energy Cooperative

"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the award recipients. Your achievements serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder that together, we can make a significant impact. Your efforts have set a high standard for others to follow, and I am confident that your work will continue to inspire and drive progress in the years to come. I also want to express my gratitude to everyone who has made this evening possible. To our sponsors, partners, and organizers, thank you for your support and dedication. Your efforts have ensured that tonight's event was a resounding success." Kevin Nilsen, CEO & President of ECO Canada

Extending Gratitude

ECO Canada is proud to host an event that has become a cornerstone for Canada's Environmental Professionals. What started as a celebration of annual accomplishments has transformed into a dynamic platform that seamlessly blends award recognition with opportunities for professional growth—and it's evolving every year.

Mark your calendars for the 2026 ECO IMPACT event, with dates to be announced soon. In the meantime, explore more about ECO Canada and its initiatives at www.eco.ca.

Thank you to M2M Tech, our event partner for ECO IMPACT 2025. Your support was instrumental in the success of this event. ECO Canada extends our gratitude to Diversity Institute and Future Skills Centre, the Platinum Partner of ECO IMPACT 2025 for supporting the Education & Auditing conference stream.

Thank you to our Silver Sponsors: Agents of Discovery, BioTalent Canada, Clear-Site Solutions, Magnet, Silvacom, Tolko, and Trace Associates Inc., and to our Bronze Sponsors: Braiding Knowledges Canada, Envirogeotech Consulting Inc., Mount Royal University, Royal Roads University, Strategic, and Worley Consulting.

We would like to thank our funders who made this event possible:

The Government of Canada's Student Work Placement Program, Skills for Success Program, Low Carbon Economy Fund, Implementation Readiness Fund, Science Horizons Youth Internship Program, and Digital Skills for Youth Program.

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and employment programs to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation.

