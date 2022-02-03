MONTRÉAL and TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Croesus, the Canadian leader in software-as-a-service (SaaS) wealth management solutions for more than 20 years, is pleased to announce that Echelon Wealth Partners (Echelon) financial advisors are now managing their clients' portfolios with Croesus solutions. Some 85 financial advisors across its Canadian offices, managing nearly $8 billion in assets for investor clients, have adopted the Croesus Advisor solution to meet their portfolio management needs. The advisors will also be able to use the order management module and harness the state-of-the art modeling capabilities of Croesus Advisor. This agreement will bring major benefits in day-to-day efficiency, cost reduction, and client relationship management for Echelon's team of professionals.

"We are proud and thrilled by the decision of Echelon to choose Croesus Advisor as their main portfolio management solution to pursue their growth. Their professionals can now benefit from more productive and efficient tools while enjoying the enhanced user experience provided by our solutions. This is another step towards our goal of offering Croesus to as many investors as possible," said Sylvain Simpson, President of Croesus.

"We needed a new portfolio management platform to support our business growth and to bring more efficiency to our daily operations. After analyzing the different available systems, we came to the conclusion that Croesus Advisor's numerous functionalities and ability to scale with our growing business was the best choice," said James Hunter, Head of Wealth Management at Echelon Wealth Partners.

About Croesus

Founded in 1987, Croesus is a Canadian WealthTech offering cutting-edge, easy to use, and highly secure wealth management solutions. A leader in the sector with over 180 employees in Montréal and Toronto, Croesus's solutions include a portfolio management system, centralized portfolio rebalancing, and application programming interfaces (APIs), which allow wealth management professionals to make informed decisions and maximize performance. Croesus's offering is designed for interconnectivity and third-party integration to provide a best-in-class user experience and cover investment process regulatory requirements. Croesus has won several awards and industry recognition as a high-quality product supplier and a remarkable employer.

For more information, please visit www.croesus.com .

About Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners is a Canadian independent wealth management and capital markets firm known for its client-centered approach and innovative, entrepreneurial spirit. The company has approximately 85 Advisors and Portfolio Managers taking care of more than $8 billion in assets under administration and management. Echelon offers a wide range of financial services for individuals, households, institutions, and corporate clients from its 10 offices across Canada. Echelon Wealth Partners is a member firm of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). For more information, please visit www.echelonpartners.com .

