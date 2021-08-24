Eat Outside from Coast to Coast: SkipTheDishes Creates Ultimate Guide to Enjoy National Eat Outside Day Across Canada

The guide features top selections from notable Canadians, including Tyrone Edwards, Megan and Nicole McNamara, Liz Tran, and Jennifer Weatherhead, who highlight their favourite restaurants on the Skip network, and pair them with the most beautiful outdoor eating spots from coast to coast. Many local favourites like Montreal's Schwartz's Deli and Toronto's Patois are featured on the guide as must-try spots this summer.

Canadians are encouraged to explore the guide online to discover how they can elevate their outdoor eating experience. This exclusive guide also features a music playlist curated by Nunavut's the Jerry Cans, and expert design tips from Toronto's Candice Kaye, who has created a one-of-a-kind picnic blanket for this campaign. These ambassadors worked alongside Skip's restaurant partners across the country to identify the best spots for you to check out. You can view more information, and the exclusive guide HERE .



"Since the pandemic hit, finding ways to connect with loved ones has been difficult. Our favourite thing to do has been to grab food with friends and have a picnic at the beach or in a park," says Team Canada volleyball players Megan and Nicole McNamara. "SkipTheDishes makes it so easy for us to try out new places and support our neighbourhood favourites at the same time."

"As a proud Canadian brand, SkipTheDishes is thrilled to showcase all the diverse foods our restaurant partners have to offer that pair perfectly with our beautiful landscapes across the country," says Howard Midgal, COO of SkipTheDishes. "We know that local restaurants are at the heart of our communities, and whether you're dining on a patio or getting takeout for a picnic, there's no better way to support our local restaurants on National Eat Outside Day."

Customers can easily participate by using the hashtag #EatOutsideWithSkip to showcase their own spots to eat outside, and enter to win an exclusive Skip picnic blanket designed by Candice Kaye by visiting the landing page.

For more information and to access SkipTheDishes' National Eat Outside Day Guide, please visit https://community.skipthedishes.com/eatoutsideday.

