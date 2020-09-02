Eastlink transforms the TV viewing experience with simplified and highly personalized access to video content powered by TiVo

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Eastlink announced today that its customers now have access to a transformative TV viewing experience powered by TiVo.

"We are so excited about the launch of our new TV experience," said Deborah Shaffner, CEO Eastlink. "While these past several months have been challenging for so many of us, they have also made clear the value of a simplified TV experience that makes it easy to find what you want to watch from literally thousands of options. We are confident that this is something our customers are going to love."

TiVo removes the frustration of constantly searching for what to watch. It's as easy as saying the name of a show, an actor or even a line from a movie!

"I've been using it myself and love that with just a simple voice command, it can find content on live TV, in one of our tens of thousands of on-demand titles, on a recording or even on Netflix and Amazon Prime," shared Ms. Shaffner. "I was also able to discover new content as it intuitively learns what you like to watch, makes recommendations, and proactively records it for you."

In addition, Eastlink's TiVo experience also features a Remote Finder button, a handy tool when the remote goes missing - a common and frequent occurrence in most homes.

"Eastlink offers a great service to its customers and we're pleased to have been selected to enhance this further by sharing the TiVo's award winning user experience with Eastlink's audience. Eastlink customers will now be able to find, watch and enjoy their entertainment in one easy-to-use experience" said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer, TiVo.

TiVo is the latest example of Eastlink's continued focus on personalizing and transforming the video experience following the introduction of Eastlink TV Channel Exchange a few years ago, which allows customers the unique ability to swap channels in and out of their TV package.

For more details on TiVo, visit The Eastlink TiVo Experience



About Eastlink

A proud Canadian company, Eastlink is a family-owned and operated telecommunications provider, delivering world-class video entertainment and communications services to business and public sector customers across the country.



Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks, Eastlink's advanced services include mobile, high speed internet, a broad range of TV/video services, competitive local and long distance telephone, security and automation, data communications and exclusive, locally-produced programming on Eastlink Community TV. Eastlink is one of Canada's Best Managed Companies with operations in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia as well as Bermuda.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation.

