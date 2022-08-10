Eastlink to bring high speed internet to nearly 10,000 homes/businesses in Ontario

SUDBURY, ON, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Eastlink confirmed today a total investment of $125M to bring high speed internet to nearly 10,000 homes/businesses in the communities of Huron, Bruce and Lambton as well as the Greater Sudbury area. This is part of the Government of Ontario's Accelerated High Speed Internet Program (AHSIP), which is contributing $69M towards the total investment.

"As a company deeply rooted in rural Canada, we're so pleased to share news of these significant projects, particularly at a time when the need and demand has never been greater," said Jeff Gillham, CEO Eastlink. "Our team is excited and anxious to get started so that we can connect these communities to our advanced fibre internet service, which will help strengthen local economies providing greater opportunities for both residents and business while improving access to important programs and services in health and education among other sectors."

Eastlink's Senior VP of Engineering and CTO, Steve Irvine, says "This project builds nicely on our existing presence across hundreds of rural Ontario communities and will span about 2,500 kms of new fibre while providing the opportunity for future enhancements in additional communities. Our team has begun the initial design and permitting work and looks forward to getting the physical build started."

Eastlink has a long history of investing in rural Canadian towns and communities. This latest announcement builds on the company's ongoing investment in rural Canada. Over the past 10 years, Eastlink has invested in excess of $1B dollars in its fibre and mobile networks to connect hundreds of small communities from the coast of Newfoundland to the Sunshine Coast in BC.

About Eastlink:

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions and to residential to business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

