Eastlink's fibre expansion to more Ontario communities continues

Mindemoya fibre network now complete

MINDEMOYA, ON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Eastlink updated today that its fibre expansion work in Ontario continues to progress with the recent completion of its fibre network in Mindemoya, part of the federal government's Universal Broadband Fund program.

"Demand for access to high-speed internet in more rural communities has never been greater, which makes builds like these so important," said Eastlink CEO, Jeff Gillham. "We're proud to deliver on that in Mindemoya and soon other Ontario communities."

Central Manitoulin Mayor Richard Stephens said: "We're so pleased with the investment that Eastlink has made in bringing the benefits of a fibre network to the community of Mindemoya. This significant improvement in connectivity will strengthen our local economy and, as importantly, our ability to retain and attract people who want to live and work here."

Eastlink continues its expansion of high speed internet to more unserved and underserved communities, which will span about 2,500 kms of new fibre for a total investment of $125M as part of the Government of Ontario's Accelerated High Speed Internet Program. This includes the communities of Greater Sudbury, Bruce and Lambton, as well as Huron where construction is currently underway.

"We are very pleased that work on our fibre network in Huron has officially begun," said Steve Irvine, Senior VP Engineering and CTO Eastlink. "Permitting work is ongoing and prep for fibre placement is in progress."

Eastlink has invested in excess of $1B dollars (over $180M in Northern Ontario) in its networks over the past decade to connect thousands of small communities across its Canadian footprint. This includes high speed internet delivered over the company's fibre network.

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions and to residential to business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

