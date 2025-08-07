Statement from Lee Bragg, Executive Vice Chair Eastlink on the federal government's disregard for long-term competition in telecommunications

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - We are deeply disappointed in the federal government's decision to allow the country's largest telcos to access the networks of smaller, regional providers. This will have negative and meaningful impacts on competition, counter to the federal government's own policy to build a strong, connected Canadian economy enabled by facilities-based investment while encouraging real competition that depends on sustainable networks to create more competition. We had hoped that this government, unlike the previous government, would take a more investment friendly approach to decision making.

Given the government's disregard for the smaller regional operators who have brought healthy competition to the marketplace and the crucial importance of long-term investments in telecommunications, we are now forced to consider how this affects our ability to remain competitive.



With that in mind, we are suspending further planned upgrades to many smaller communities across Canada and I have instructed our team to take the next 30 days to identify communities that will become unprofitable and therefore require shutdown as a result of this decision.

We encourage consumers to reach out to their local MP to voice concerns about this decision and the unintended consequences of losing, not gaining, sustainable competition.

About Eastlink

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions and to residential to business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

