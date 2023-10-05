Eastlink Purchases NeoTech in Northern Ontario

KAPUSKASING, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Eastlink is pleased to confirm the purchase of NeoTech, located in Kapuskasing Ontario, further strengthening the company's ongoing investment in and commitment to Northern Ontario.

"We are delighted to welcome NeoTech customers to the Eastlink family," said Jeff Gillham, CEO. "This purchase is a natural fit for us as the NeoTech team has served its customers with a similar commitment towards delivering care and excellence to its customers."

When asked about choosing Eastlink as the company's buyer, NeoTech owner and CEO, Francis Lamontagne had this to say: "Given Eastlink's proven record of excellence and strong history of operational strength in the communities it serves, I'm confident that they are the right company to drive long term value for our customers. Mr. Lamontagne continued: "I've met with several of Eastlink's key team leaders, I believe that our customers will be in great hands."

Mr. Gillham confirmed that Eastlink will be working closely with the NeoTech team to help make the transition as smooth as possible. "NeoTech customers have our commitment that we will work hard, every day, to earn their business as we continue to invest, grow and build upon the products and services NeoTech offers.

Eastlink is a family owned and operated telecommunications company and has invested over $180M in Northern Ontario over the past decade ($75M over the past 5 years) to connect hundreds of communities across Ontario and Northern Ontario, with high speed internet and other advanced communications services powered by the company's fibre network.

More About Eastlink :

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions and to residential to business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

SOURCE Eastlink

For further information: Jill Laing, 902.446.1939, [email protected]