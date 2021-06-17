Eastlink proudly presents special day of programming in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day

HALIFAX, NS, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Eastlink is proud to present a special day of programming celebrating the cultures and contributions of our First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples of Canada, which will begin with a moment of recognition in honour of Canada's residential school children.

"We are so pleased to share this meaningful and important programming in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day," said Deborah Shaffner, CEO Eastlink. "Community is at the heart of everything we do here at Eastlink. We hope our viewers will be inspired by the beauty and resiliency of Canada's Indigenous peoples and communities while taking the opportunity to learn more about this intrinsic part of our Canadian culture and history."

This special day of programming, produced by and for Indigenous Peoples, reflects and showcases Indigenous heritage, culture, language and people from across Canada.

Tune in Monday, June 21 on Eastlink Channel 10 and 610 to watch Gord Downie's poetic and profound songs in the "Secret Path" performed by The Halifax Regional Arts Orchestra, the 2021 edition of Indigenous Day Live presented by APTN and featuring Allan Sylliboy and the Thundermakers, Buffy Saint Marie, Emma Stevens, iskwē, Neon Dreams, and Snotty Nose Rez kids, among so many others, as well as compelling conversations with Elders and much more.

Visit National Indigenous Peoples Day for a sneak peek and Eastlink Community TV for more details.

About Eastlink:

A proud family-owned and operated company, Eastlink delivers world-class video entertainment and communications services to small cities, towns and communities across the country. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks, Eastlink's advanced services include mobile, high speed internet, a broad range of TV/video services, security and automation, local and long distance telephone, data communications and exclusive, locally-produced programming on Eastlink Community TV. Eastlink is one of Canada's Best Managed Companies with operations in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia as well as Bermuda.

