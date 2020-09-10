Eastlink premieres new weekly series "Black Films that Teach"

"We are so pleased to introduce this compelling new series to our Eastlink Community TV lineup," said Deborah Shaffner, CEO Eastlink. "Black Films that Teach amplifies Black voices through powerful stories that confront racial discrimination. I hope this series will help foster a deeper understanding of and appreciation for Black experiences and inspire change, particularly in these most recent troubling times."

Featuring curated films from across the country, "Black Films that Teach" offers rich and captivating insights into Canadian Black history, culture and contributions as told through the lens of Black trailblazers, civil rights activists and groups, as well as youth and elder community leaders.

"In this season of heightened awareness of racial issues in Canada, I commend Eastlink for stepping up to partner with Black Community organizations to share some amazing stories of strength, determination and inspiration. It is through these stories we can create a greater understanding of our diversity as Canadians," said Russell Grosse, Executive Director of the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia

CEO of the Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute Sylvia Parris-Drummond expressed, "There are so many powerful local stories that can feed knowledge and nourish action. The medium of engaging through film is an important aspect of that."

Hosted by up and coming Eastlink Community TV producer Morgan Jessome, "Black Films that Teach" will feature interviews and conversations with the filmmaker and community leaders exploring in more detail the impetus for the film and why it is important.

The series premieres this Sunday, September 13 on Eastlink Channel 10 and 610 at 8:00 p.m. AST. Visit Black Films that Teach for a sneak peek.

