Eastlink partners with Atlantic Canada's home improvement store, KENT Building Supplies

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Eastlink, in partnership with KENT, is pleased to announce that it has opened its first store-in-store at KENT's flagship Dartmouth Crossing location.

"We're really proud to partner with a company that's as deeply rooted in Atlantic Canada as we are," said Jeff Gillham, CEO Eastlink. "We're always looking for more ways to connect with our customers. One of the ways we can do that is by adding more places where they can shop and we can support them. Our team is excited to welcome customers to this new location with an enhanced experience that enables them to truly make the most of their time."

"Both KENT and Eastlink are committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional service, making this partnership a great fit," said Rannie MacDonald, General Manager, KENT. "With the continued integration of smart home devices and appliances, our customers can now get even more of what they need for their home, including mobile phones, internet, and video services, in one convenient stop."

This is Eastlink's first store-in-store location. The company operates 24 retail locations across Atlantic Canada. KENT currently operates 48 retail locations in communities across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Prince Edward Island.

