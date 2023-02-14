Eastlink Mobile Turns 10

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Eastlink celebrates 10 years since it launched its ground-breaking mobile service. Since then, the company has achieved significant milestones marking a series of firsts.

Executive Vice Chair Lee Bragg and Senior VP Engineering and CTO, Steve Irvine check out the device lineup in preparation for the official launch of Eastlink Mobile on Feb. 14, 2013. (CNW Group/Eastlink)

"When we made the decision to get into the Mobile business, we knew it was going to be a huge undertaking with tremendous challenges particularly for a smaller company like ours," said Lee Bragg, Eastlink Executive Vice Chair. "We also knew this was a great opportunity and a natural extension of our business. We brought in a fantastic team of people, many of whom are still here, with expertise in building and managing mobile networks who helped us develop an exceptional mobile experience."

Since its launch in 2013, Eastlink Mobile has expanded its network from Nova Scotia and PEI, to hundreds of communities across its national footprint.

"In the face of tremendous uncertainty and business risk, we built an entirely new network, from the ground up," said Steve Irvine, Senior VP Engineering and CTO. "We knew it wouldn't be easy. But we're no strangers to turning challenges into opportunities. Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver a customer experience in which we take great pride."

"Consumers have been very clear about what they want in a mobile service," says Jeff Gillham CEO. "We've invested heavily to deliver a mobile experience that gives our customers what they've told us is most important to them – simplicity, flexibility, reliability and great offers."

With an investment of more than $500 million dollars to date, Eastlink continues to innovate and expand its serving areas delivering simple, innovative offers, competitive pricing, its flagship contract buyout and easyTab billing models, $0 down on any phone, the ability to change your plan anytime, and Rollover Data among other advantages.

When asked how he feels about the past decade, Mr. Bragg says: "10 years later, I couldn't be more proud to see how the company has developed, how our people have stepped up, how we have continued to expand, innovate and positively affect the marketplace. And we're just getting started."

Eastlink celebrates its 10th year anniversary today and throughout the week featuring special anniversary deals loaded with love. Visit https://www.eastlink.ca/mobile

ABOUT EASTLINK

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions and to residential to business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

For further information: Media Contact: Jill Laing, 902.488.5283, [email protected]