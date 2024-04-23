Eastlink launches latest mobile evolution - easyTab Flex®

HALIFAX, NS, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Eastlink introduced today its latest mobile service evolution with easyTab Flex® pairing the lowest device pricing with the best plan price.

"As we continue to elevate our mobile experience, we continue to take our lead from our customers who have been clear about the level of flexibility and value they want from their provider," said Jeff Gillham, CEO Eastlink. "It's that customer-centric thinking that's led to a product that we are proud to say can't be beat with the absolute best value in all of the markets we serve."

Eastlink pairs the best phone with the best plan at the best price with Eastlink easyTab Flex® (CNW Group/EastLink)

Eastlink's easyTab Flex® makes a wider selection of devices more affordable for customers. Eligible devices include (but are not limited to) iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 families, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, S24 family, S23 and S23FE among others. It also makes it easy for customers to contribute to sustainability by returning their device to Eastlink after 24 months, after which the phones are securely refurbished and repurposed or recycled. In return, customers enjoy a lower monthly payment for the duration of their term.

Eastlink has invested more than $450M in its mobile service since it launched in 2013 bringing greater, more reliable coverage, and more choice and competition to Canadian mobile customers with Rollover Data, the ability to change your plan anytime, 5G-ready service, contract buyout enabling ease of switching, and $0 down on any phone.

For more details on easyTab Flex® and all of Eastlink's mobile service offerings, visit eastlink.ca/mobile

