Eastlink launches latest evolution of TiVo Stream with the TiVo Stream Mobile App

HALIFAX, NS, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Building on the launch of TiVo Stream last year, Eastlink introduced today its latest video Stream innovation, the TiVo Stream Mobile App.

"We're on a mission to do things differently," says Jeff Gillham, CEO. "Our team has worked hard to enhance the TiVo Stream experience to reflect what our customers have told us about how they want to use TiVo Stream. The evolution of this app takes the experience of TiVo Stream to the next level giving our customers even more flexibility to watch what they want, when they want and where they want."

Take Eastlink TiVo Stream on the go (CNW Group/Eastlink) Watch live sports anywhere with Eastlink's TiVo Stream App (CNW Group/Eastlink)

TiVo Stream customers can now take their TiVo Stream experience on the go with access to thousands of shows and movies, a vast OnDemand library, access to Live TV out of the home including live sports and access to Eastlink Community TV as well as features like Start Over/Catch Up (the ability to restart a program from the beginning even if it's already in progress).

Eastlink's TiVo Stream Mobile App can be downloaded onto any iOS or Android phone or tablet at no charge for all TiVo Stream customers.

For more details on TiVo Stream and the new Mobile App, visit TiVo Stream Mobile App

ABOUT EASTLINK

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company.

For further information: Media Contact: Jill Laing, 902.446.1939, [email protected]