Eastlink launches 5G network powered by Ericsson

HALIFAX, NS, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Eastlink announced today the launch of its 5G network, powered by Ericsson technology, with the activation of its first 18 sites in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and plans to expand its 5G coverage area in the months ahead.

"We are thrilled to launch the most transformative technological advancement in mobile after several years of network investment and prep work," said Jeff Gillham, CEO Eastlink. "Our world is more connected than ever and our customers count on us to be ready for whatever the future brings. Access to 5G will help our customers manage the increasing busyness and connectivity of their everyday lives and introduce new innovations and business opportunities required to compete on the global stage."

Eastlink's 5G deployment utilizes Ericsson's energy-efficient and high-performing Radio Access Network (RAN), which will ultimately deliver faster connectivity speeds, ultra-low latency, and greater bandwidth to advance societies, transform industries and dramatically enhance day-to-day experiences.

"5G opens a new world of innovative possibilities that will integrate seamlessly into industries such as agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and healthcare," said Jeanette Irekvist, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Canada for Ericsson North America. "The combination of strengthened network capabilities complemented with new device range and form factors will enable completely transformed services and new experiences to consumers and enterprises."

"Our partnership with Ericsson, a global leader in communications technology, brings the digital future into full view to satisfy our customers' ever increasing mobility requirements," said Steve Irvine, Eastlink VP Engineering and CTO.

The first company in Canada to fully sunset older, 3G technology to make way for the most advanced network capabilities of 5G, Eastlink has invested more than $300M since its launch in 2013 to grow its mobile service across its Canadian footprint. Most recently, the company successfully acquired 3500MHz wireless spectrum licenses, which will enable next generation technologies powered by 5G.

About Eastlink:

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions and to residential to business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

SOURCE Eastlink

For further information: Jill Laing, e. [email protected], v. 902.446.1939