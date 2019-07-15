Eastlink is making it easy for customers to upgrade their cell phone with new program called easyUp

Consumers can stay on trend with latest devices (including device protection) while continuing to benefit from Eastlink's:

ease of switching through contract buyout

Worry-Free Data eliminating unexpected data overages

Canada -wide coverage included in every plan at no additional charge

HALIFAX, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Eastlink announced this week that consumers can now upgrade their cell phone a year sooner with its new device upgrade program called easyUp.

Further setting itself apart from its competitors, Eastlink's easyUp enables customers to upgrade their cell phone sooner with the latest devices in market every 12 months.

"We are proud to introduce this new, innovative program that reflects our ongoing and continued approach to listening to what our customers tell us is most important to them," says Deborah Shaffner, CEO Eastlink. "EasyUp is unlike anything else in our markets. It is designed for consumers who want to stay on trend with the very latest devices providing greater flexibility and a quicker, more seamless path for consumers to upgrade their phone after just 1 year."

Eastlink has invested over $400M million to launch and expand its mobile service into six provinces over six years including Nova Scotia, PEI, NB, NL, ON and AB.

For more information about the easyUp program and how it works, visit eastlink.ca.

About Eastlink

A proud Canadian company, Eastlink is a family-owned and operated telecommunications provider, delivering world-class video entertainment and communications services to residential, business and public sector customers across the country.

Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks, Eastlink's advanced services include a broad range of video services including high speed Internet, mobile, TV Channel Exchange, competitive local and long distance telephone, security and automation, data communications and exclusive, locally-produced programming on Eastlink TV. Eastlink is one of Canada's Best Managed Companies with operations in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia as well as Bermuda.

THE EASTLINK MOBILITY EDGE

Get the device you want with the most popular phones available

Extensive device selection of the latest devices.

Every phone is $0 down.

down. Access to device upgrade after just a year with easyUp

Better value with Simple Plans

Bundle with Internet and get 6 GB of Data with Unlimited Talk & Text for only $50 /month

/month Nationwide Talk & Text included in every plan.

Families can add additional lines and share data from just $30 /month per family member.

Ease of switching with Contract Buyout – only from Eastlink

Eastlink will buy out your contract (up to $200 per cell phone), making switching easier than ever.

per cell phone), making switching easier than ever. Up to five family members per household.

No surprises with Worry-Free Data – only from Eastlink

We notify you when you reach 75% and 100% of your Data limit.

We pause your Data when you reach 100%, then you choose the best option for you.

Complete flexibility with easyTab® – only from Eastlink

Choose any phone and match it with any plan.

Switch plans without penalty or upgrade at any time.

After your tab is paid off, your monthly bill actually goes down.

