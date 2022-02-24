Eastlink invests $20M in new, state-of-the-art core network facility

The most advanced energy efficient facility the company has ever built, this new, state-of-the-art facility features robust backup systems, redundancy and the ability to grow with the company for many years to come.

"Over the past several years, particularly during the pandemic, internet usage has grown exponentially," said Steve Irvine, VP Engineering and CTO Eastlink. "Our internet offering has been strong and we want to keep it that way through investments that will ensure the long term reliability of our network. This significant infrastructure project reflects our ongoing commitment to further strengthen the resiliency of our core services."

Construction on the purpose-built Halifax facility began three years ago and supports the continued growth of internet, data and video streaming platforms for both residential and business customers of all sizes.

Eastlink has invested $880M over the last five years in building, maintaining and upgrading its fibre-based and mobile networks, systems and services across its Canadian footprint.

