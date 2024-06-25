TRACADIE, NB, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Eastlink confirmed today the launch of its mobile service and opening of a new store in Tracadie, NB. This is part of the company's ongoing investment in expanding mobile service throughout Northern New Brunswick bringing greater coverage, and more choice and competition to mobile customers in this part of the province.

"We've been working hard over the past couple of years to expand our mobile service throughout Northern New Brunswick," said Jeff Gillham, CEO. "Our local team is thrilled to welcome customers in Tracadie as we continue the work of completing our network along the Acadian Peninsula."

Steve Irvine, VP of Engineering and CTO for Eastlink confirmed, "We are pleased to report that we are on track to complete our build in this area in the coming months. We are currently finalizing several sites between Miramichi and Tracadie with the installation of antennae systems and supportive equipment."

Eastlink has invested more than $450M since its launch in 2013 to grow its mobile service into more Canadian communities including Moncton, Shediac, Sussex, Saint John, Fredericton, Miramichi, Bathurst and now Tracadie in New Brunswick featuring Rollover Data, the ability to change your plan anytime, contract buyout enabling ease of switching, and $0 down on any phone.

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions and to residential to business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

