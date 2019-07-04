Eastern Ontario residents to benefit from improved cellular broadband and connectivity

OTTAWA, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians understand the importance of creating successful, sustainable communities and investing in ways to connect with each other in our increasingly digital world. Connectivity is key to supporting economic growth in rural communities and improving opportunities for all Canadian families.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development announced joint funding for the Eastern Ontario Regional Network's (EORN) mobile broadband project.

Phase 1 of the project involves building 317 new telecommunications towers and an additional 32 local Internet access points to improve overall mobile coverage for residents of Eastern Ontario. Phase 2 will identify the capacity gaps that result from heavy user-traffic, upgrade equipment to reduce network overloads, and improve service quality in rural communities.

Once completed, the project will improve mobile coverage for over 1.1 million residents in 102 communities in Eastern Ontario. The new network will allow businesses to grow and reach new markets, with a potential to create more than 3,000 full time jobs over ten years. For residents and families, extended mobile coverage means better access to mobile applications on a smartphone or tablet. The improved connectivity will also make it easier for people in remote areas to call for help in emergency situations.

The Government of Canada will contribute up to $71 million to this project under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Ontario will provide $71 million and the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus will provide $10 million towards the project, with private partners providing the rest of the funding.

"Broadband Internet and increased access to mobile services supports economic growth and is key for the long-term prosperity of rural Canadian communities. This project will allow Eastern Ontario rural municipalities to be better connected and ensure that residents have improved access to online services and tools whether at home or on the road."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"EORN is building on the investment we've already made in broadband infrastructure across the region to close the gap in mobile services and improve economic growth, quality of life and public safety. We welcome and appreciate the support of the federal government for this project. Combined with provincial and municipal funding, we can now proceed with the next steps to make improved connectivity a reality for our region."

J. Murray Jones, Chair, Eastern Ontario Regional Network

"The demand for mobile broadband is growing exponentially, but our region is deeply lacking the needed infrastructure to keep up. This project is our top priority because Eastern Ontario's economic future is at stake. We are so pleased that the federal government is joining with the province and municipal government to make this project a reality."

Andy Letham, Chair, Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus

On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

is leveraging the range of tools at its disposal, and how it will be expanding on its collaboration with the private sector, provinces and territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network project will benefit the following areas:

City of Kawartha Lakes

Frontenac County

Township of Central Frontenac

Township of Frontenac Islands

Township of North Frontenac

Township of South Frontenac

Haliburton County



Township of Algonquin Highlands

Municipality of Highlands East

Municipality of Dysart

Township of Minden Hills

Hastings County



Town of Bancroft

Township of Carlow /Mayo

/Mayo Municipality of Centre Hastings

Town of Deseronto

Township of Faraday

Municipality of Hastings Highlands

Township of Limerick

Township of Madoc

Municipality of Marmora and Lake

and Lake Township of Stirling - Rawdon

- Township of Tudor and Cashel

Municipality of Tweed

Township of Tyendinaga

Town of Wollaston

Lanark County



Township of Beckwith

Town of Carleton Place

Township of Drummond-North Elmsley

Township of Lanark Highlands

Municipality of Mississippi Mills

Township of Montague

Town of Perth

Tay Valley Township

Lennox and Addington County



Township of Stone Mills

Loyalist Township

Township of Addington Highlands

Town of Greater Napanee

Northumberland County



Town of Alnwick/Halimand

Municipality of Brighton

Town of Cobourg

Township of Cramahe

Township of Hamilton

Municipality of Port Hope

Municipality Trent Hills

County of Peterborough



Municipality of Trent Lakes

Selwyn Township

Township of Asphodel-Norwood

Township of Cavan Monaghan

Township of Douro -Dummer

-Dummer Township of Havelock - Belmont -Methuen

- -Methuen Township of North Kawartha

Township of Otonabee-South Monaghan

Prince Edward County

Renfrew County



Town of Arnprior

Town of Deep River

Town Laurentian Hills

Town of Petawawa

Town of Renfrew

Township of Adamston-Bromley

Township of Bonnechere Valley

Township of Brundnell, Lyndoch and Raglan

Township Greater Madawaska

Township of Head, Clara and Maria

Township of Horton

Township of Killole, Hagerty and Richards

Township of Laurentian Valley

Township of Madawaska Valley

Township of McNabe-Braeside

North Algoma, Wilberforce Township

Township of White Water Region

United Counties of Leeds and Grenville



Township of Athens

Township of Augusta

Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal

Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley

Township of Front of Yonge

Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands

Village of Merrickville -Wolford

-Wolford Municipality of North Grenville

Township of Rideau Lakes

Village of Westport

United Counties of Prescott-Russell



Alfred-Plantagent

Casselman

Champlain

Clarence- Rockland

East Hawkesbury

Hawkesbury

The Nation

Russell

United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry



Township of North Dundas

Municipality of South Dundas

Township of North Stormont

Township of South Stormont

Township of North Glengarry

Township of South Glengarry

Separated Municipalities



City of Belleville

City of Brockville

City of Cornwall

City of Pembroke

City of Peterborough

Town of Gananoque

Town of Prescott

Town of Smiths Falls

Quinte West

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Economic Development Strategy: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

